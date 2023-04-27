Amid uproar over his release from jail, Anand Mohan's family says, 'we want to meet slain IAS's wife'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Bihar Peoples Party founder and former MP Anand Mohan with former MP Lovely Anand during a press conference, in Patna.

Anand Mohan Singh's Release: Amid a huge public outrage after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government announced the release of 27 prisoners including murder convict Anand Mohan Singh after it amended jail rules, the ex-MP's family says that they would like to meet the family of the then Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah if allowed.

Gngster-politician Anand Mohan Singh was convicted in the murder of IAS officer and Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah in Bihar in 1994.

The Bahubali leader's son has expressed his desire to meet the family of the slain IAS officer in Hyderabad.

On Monday, the law department of Bihar government had issued a notification for the release of 27 prisoners, including Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the murder of then Gopalganj DM Krishnaiah, and has been in jail since 2007. The move came after the home department notified a change in the Bihar Prison Manual 2012, deleting the phrase relating to "murder of a government servant on duty".

Anand Mohan was convicted for leading a mob that had pulled out Krishnaiah from his car, thrashed him and shot him dead.

Chetan Anand, RJD MLA and son of Anand Mohan, said: "I wish to go to Hyderabad and meet the wife and daughters of G. Krishnaiah and console them. We have great sympathy for the family. If they agree to meet us, our entire family will go to Hyderabad. We have contacted our people in Hyderabad and asked them to go to the house of G. Uma Krishnaiah (the wife of G. Krishnaiah). If she agrees, our entire family will go there and console her and her daughters."

"The Supreme Court had held my father guilty of the murder of G. Krishnaiah, even though he was not guilty. Other persons were responsible for his murder," Chetan Anand said.

On Tuesday, Uma Krishnaiah had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop the release of Anand Mohan Singh, the person convicted for the Dalit IAS officer's lynching.

Uma Krishnaiah had said Modi should intervene and make Nitish Kumar withdraw his decision, which will set a bad precedent and have serious repercussions for the entire society.

"My husband was an IAS officer and it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure that justice is done," she had said.

She had also alleged that Nitish Kumar is releasing the killer of her husband for Rajput votes and to form the government again.

Uma Krishnaiah, who had moved to Hyderabad a few days after losing her husband, had said the Rajput community should also think if a criminal like Anand Mohan Singh can do any good to them and to the society.

The widow of the slain bureaucrat also said that she was not happy when Anand Mohan was awarded life imprisonment instead of death penalty.

"Now it is heartbreaking for me that he is being released even before completing the sentence," she had said.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Bihar: Outrage over IAS murder convict Anand Mohan's proposed release; victim's wife request PM to intervene

ALSO READ | "What's the controversy in this?" Tejashwi Yadav on murder convict ex-MP Anand Mohan Singh's release