Amour Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Amour Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM candidate Akhtarul Iman won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Saba Zafar with a margin of 52,515 votes.

Patna:

The Amour Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 56 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Amour Assembly constituency comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AIMIM candidate Akhtarul Iman won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Saba Zafar. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed won from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,692 votes by defeating Mujahid Alam of Janata Dal (United).

Amour Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Amour Assembly constituency is a part of the Kishanganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,13,928 voters in the Amour constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,63,696 voters were male and 1,50,221 were female. There were 905 postal votes (897 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amour was six. (All men) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Amour Assembly constituency was 2,80,910. Out of this, 1,49,626 voters were male and 1,31,278 were female. There were 905 (874 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amour was only one in 2015.

Amour Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Amour constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Amour Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Amour Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Amour Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, AIMIM candidate Akhtarul Iman won the seat with a margin of 52,515 votes (29.23%). He received 94,459 votes with a vote share of 51.17%. He defeated JD(U) candidate Saba Zafar who got 41,944 votes (22.72%). Congress candidate Abdul Jalil Mastan stood third with 31,863 votes (17.26%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Abdul Jalil Mastan won the seat with a margin of 51,997 votes (31.30%). He was polled 1,00,135 votes with a vote share of 59.16%. BJP candidate Saba Zafar got 48,138 votes (28.44%) and was the runner-up. Siv Sena candidate Anima Das stood third with 4,393 votes (2.60%).

Amour Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Akhtarul Iman (AIMIM)

2015: Abdul Jalil Mastan (Congress)

2010: Saba Zafar (BJP)

Oct 2005: Abdul (Congress)

Feb 2005: Abdul (Congress)

2000: Abdul Jalil Mastan (Congress)

1995: Muzaffar Hussain (SP)

1990: Abdul Zalil Mastan (Congress)

1985: Abdul Zalil Mastan (IND)

1980: M Moijuddin Minshi (Congress)

1977: Chandra Shekhar Jha (JNP)

Amour Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Amour Assembly constituency was 1,79,648 or 58.81 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,66,144 or 60.26 per cent.