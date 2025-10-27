Amour Assembly Election 2025: Can Owaisi's AIMIM retain seat in four-cornered battle? Amour has a history of close fights — in 2020, AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman won by a margin of over 52,000 votes, while in 2015, Congress’ Mastan held the seat. With over 3.1 lakh voters, the constituency reflects diverse demographics and shifting loyalties.

Patna:

The Amour Assembly Election 2025 in Bihar is gearing up for an intense four-cornered contest between Sabir Ali (JD-U), Abdul Jalil Mastan (Congress), Akhtarul Iman (AIMIM), and Afaroj (Jan Suraaj Party). Political observers say the race will be one of the most watched in the Seemanchal region, with the outcome likely to hinge on local popularity, party alliances, and community-wise voter preferences.

Key candidates and political dynamics

Amour, known for its vibrant political contests, will see some heavyweight names this election season. Sabir Ali, a former MP and new entrant in Nitish Kumar's JD(U), is expected to bring a new dimension to the race. Abdul Jalil Mastan of the Congress, a seasoned politician and former minister, aims to reclaim his stronghold. Akhtarul Iman, the sitting MLA from AIMIM, seeks to retain his seat, while Afaroj from Jan Suraaj Party represents the growing influence of independent regional movements in Bihar’s politics.

Interestingly, a few days ago, Sabir Ali officially joined the Janata Dal (United) on October 18 after resigning from the BJP. Soon after his induction, JD(U) announced him as its new candidate from Amour, replacing Saba Zafar, whose ticket was withdrawn. Party sources indicate that this last-minute reshuffle reflects JD(U)’s attempt to strengthen its base in Seemanchal, a region with a diverse and influential voter population.

Amour Assembly constituency profile

The Amour Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 56 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Amour Assembly constituency comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AIMIM candidate Akhtarul Iman won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Saba Zafar. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed won from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,692 votes by defeating Mujahid Alam of Janata Dal (United).

Amour Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Amour Assembly constituency is a part of the Purnea district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,13,928 voters in the Amour constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,63,696 voters were male and 1,50,221 were female. There were 905 postal votes (897 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amour was six. (All men) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Amour Assembly constituency was 2,80,910. Out of this, 1,49,626 voters were male and 1,31,278 were female. There were 905 (874 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amour was only one in 2015.

What happened in 2020 and 2015 elections

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, AIMIM candidate Akhtarul Iman emerged victorious, defeating JD(U)’s Saba Zafar by a margin of 52,515 votes. Akhtarul Iman secured 94,459 votes (51.17%), while Saba Zafar polled 41,944 votes (22.72%). Congress’ Abdul Jalil Mastan came third with 31,863 votes (17.26%).

In contrast, during the 2015 elections, Congress leader Abdul Jalil Mastan won the Amour seat by a margin of 51,997 votes, polling 1,00,135 votes (59.16%), defeating BJP's Saba Zafar, who secured 48,138 votes (28.44%).

Amour’s voting patterns reveal a swing constituency where party loyalty shifts frequently. With Sabir Ali’s entry into JD(U), the political dynamics have changed significantly, posing a challenge to the AIMIM stronghold established in 2020. Congress is banking on Mastan’s experience, while Jan Suraaj’s Afaroj hopes to attract new-age and independent voters.

As the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections draw closer, Amour is expected to remain one of the most politically charged battlegrounds in the Seemanchal region, with each party intensifying efforts to sway the electorate.