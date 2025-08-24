Amnour Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Amnour Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader Krishna Kumar Mantoo won this seat, defeating RJD candidate Sunil Kumar, with a margin of 3,824 votes.

Patna:

The Amnour Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. As per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency number of Amnour seat is 120, and it is a general category assembly constituency. It falls under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

This constituency was carved out following 2009.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Krishna Kumar Mantoo won this seat, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sunil Kumar, with a margin of 3,824 votes.

Amnour Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Amnour Assembly constituency is a part of the Saran district.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 2,66,693 voters in this constituency in the 2020 Bihar elections. Out of this, 1,40,227 were male, 1,26,464 were female, and two were third gender. In the 2015 Bihar elections, there were 2,42,659 voters - 1,30,803 male, 1,11,847 and nine third gender - in this constituency.

Amnour Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Amnour constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Amnour Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Amnour Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Amnour Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar polls, BJP's Krishna Kumar Mantoo won this seat by receiving 62,995 (42.29 per cent). He defeated RJD's Sunil Kumar, who received 59,171 votes (39.83 per cent). The third place was grabbed by independent candidate Shatrudhan Tiwari, who got 7,438 votes (5 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar polls, BJP's Shatrudhan Tiwari bagged 39,134 votes (29.85 per cent) to defeat Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Krishna Kumar Mantoo, who received 33,883 votes (25.85 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Sunil Kumar got 29,226 votes (22.29 per cent).

2020: Krishna Kumar Mantoo (BJP)

2015: Shatrudhan Tiwari (BJP)

2010: Krishna Kumar Mantoo (JD-U)

Amnour Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Amnour Assembly constituency was 1,49,711 (56.77 per cent). In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,31,095 (54.02 per cent).