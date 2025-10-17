Amit Shah meets CM Nitish Kumar on last day of phase 1 nomination filing for Bihar polls Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had confirmed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would lead the NDA in the two-phase Bihar polls.

Patna:

Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah on Friday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna. The development comes on the last day of the nomination filing for phase 1 of elections to the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

Shah on Thursday had confirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would contest the Bihar elections under Kumar's leadership. Speaking at a media event, the former BJP president lauded Kumar, saying he one of the most prominent leaders during the JP movement and the Emergency.

"We are fighting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also leading our election campaign," Shah had said, while also expressing hopes in NDA's alliance partners.

"Wherever we received a full majority, be it states or at the Centre, we ran the government in coalition. We have always respected our alliance partners, and we will do so this time as well," he said.

Notably, Bihar BJP president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has also confirmed that Kumar would be NDA's face for the assembly polls. Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, Jaiswal also said that everything is well within the NDA.

"We will contest the elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership. In the future, the NDA will continue to work under his leadership," Jaiswal said.

NDA's seat-sharing formula

Last week, the NDA finalised the seat-sharing formula under which the BJP and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) will contest on 101 seats each, while Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) were given six seats each. Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been given 29 seats.

Bihar assembly elections 2025 schedule

The elections to the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held in two phases - November 6 and 11. The counting of votes, meanwhile, will take place on November 14.