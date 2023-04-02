Nitish Kumar won't become Prime Minister, says Shah targeting Tejashwi's CM aspirations I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah addressing a rally in Bihar's Nawada.

Nawada: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed a public rally in Bihar's Nawada on Sunday, lambasted the state government for the current law and order situation and said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would not become Prime Minister in any manner as the incumbent PM would again be elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The critical remarks from Shah came at a time when several districts of the state including Nalanda, Sasaram and Bhagalpur reeling under worsening law and order situation following the communal tensions that erupted after Ram Navami festivities.

People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the PM of the country for the third time...People of Bihar have decided that Modiji's Lotus will bloom on all 40 (LS) seats," he said.

Nitish Kumar allied with "jungle raj"

Further, targeting the earlier regime, Shah reiterated that during Lalu Yadav's CM tenure, he was well known for his "jungle raj" and added Nitish Kumar has now allied with the same party that betrayed the aspirations of the state during the 90s.

Shah, who spoke largely on the law and order situation, asserted the incumbent Dy CM has aspirations of becoming the Chief Minister of the state and added he will not fulfil his dreams if Nitish Kumar becomes PM.

No alliance possible with Nitish after the elections

Later, during the rally, the Union Home Minister asserted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will not make any alliance with JD-U after the elections and added doors for Kumar was already shut down.

"If someone has any doubt that BJP will take JDU back into NDA after election results, then I want to make it clear that BJP's doors are shut for them (JDU) forever," Shah stressed.

"After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this government will collapse and BJP will form the government," said Shah.

