Amarpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Patna:

The Amarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 159 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Amarpur Assembly constituency comes under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Jayant Raj of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Jitendra Singh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 3,114 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Giridhari Yadav won from the Banka Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,03,844 votes by defeating Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Amarpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Amarpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Banka district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,95,587 voters in the Amarpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,58,803 were male and 1,36,784 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,375 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amarpur in 2020 was 829 (804 men and 25 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Amarpur constituency was 2,76,830. Out of this, 1,49,530 voters were male, 1,27,291 were female and nine belonged to a third gender. There were 295 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amarpur in 2015 was 559 (391 men and 168 women).

Amarpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Amarpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Amarpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Amarpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Amarpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Jayant Raj won the seat with a margin of 3,114 votes. He polled 54,308 votes with a vote share of 33.13%. He defeated Indian National Congress candidate Jitendra Singh, who got 51,194 votes (31.23%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Mrinal Shekhar stood third with 40,308 votes (24.59%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Janardan Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 11,773 votes. He polled 73,707 votes with a vote share of 47.89%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mrinal Shekhar got 61,934 votes (40.24%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Jayant Raj (Janata Dal United)

2015: Janardan Manjhi (Janata Dal United)

2010: Janardan Manjhi (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Surendra (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Surendra (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Surendra Prasad Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Surendra Prasad Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Madho Mandal (Independent)

1985: Neel Mohan Singh (Congress)

1980: Nil Mohan Singh (Congress)

1977: Janardhan Yadav (Janata Party)

Amarpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Amarpur Assembly constituency was 1,64,202 or 55.55 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,53,930 or 55.60 per cent.