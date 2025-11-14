Alinagar Assembly Election Result 2025 Live: Maithili Thakur Vs Binod Mishra | Who will win? The key candidates from the Alinagar Assembly Constituency are famous singer Maithili Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Binod Mishra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Rajipal Jha of the AAP and Biplaw Kumar Choudhary of the Jan Suraaj Party are also in the fray.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Alinagar Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Alinagar is one of the 243 assembly segments in the state and falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates.

Main Parties and Candidates in Alinagar

The Phulwari Assembly constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest featuring prominent leaders from major political parties in Bihar, with the famous singer Maithili Thakur contesting for the BJP, Binod Mishra for the RJD, Rajipal Jha for the AAP, and Biplaw Kumar Choudhary for the Jan Suraaj Party in the fray.

Alinagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

The Alinagar constituency went to the polls for the first time in 2010, after being carved out in 2008 following the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission. Abdul Bari Siddiqui of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the polls in 2010 and 2015, before Vikassheel Insaan Party's candidate Mishri Lal Yadav defeated the RJD candidate Binod Mishra in 2020 to win the seat.