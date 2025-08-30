Alauli Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Alauli Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ramvriksh Sada of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Sadhna Devi of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 2,773 votes.

The Alauli Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 148 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Alauli Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ramvriksh Sada of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Sadhna Devi of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 2,773 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, LJP(RV) candidate Rajesh Verma won from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,61,131 votes by defeating Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha of the CPIM.

Alauli Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Alauli Assembly constituency is a part of the Khagaria district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,52,891 voters in the Alauli constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,30,282 were male and 1,22,599 were female voters. 10 voters belonged to the third gender. 722 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Alauli in 2020 was 205 (202 men and 3 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Alauli constituency was 229040. Out of this, 1,20,758 voters were male, 1,08,276 were female and six belonged to a third gender. There were 420 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Alauli in 2015 was 202 (193 men and 9 women).

Alauli Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Alauli constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Alauli Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Alauli Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Alauli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ramvriksh Sada won the seat with a margin of 2,773 votes. He polled 47,183 votes with a vote share of 32.69%. He defeated JDU candidate Sadhna Devi, who got 44,410 votes (30.77%). Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Ram Chandra Sada stood third with 26386 votes (18.28%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Chandan Kumar won the seat with a margin of 24,470 votes. He polled 70,519 votes with a vote share of 51.57%. Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Pashupati Kumar Paras got 46,049 votes (33.67%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party Of India candidate Manoj Sada stood third with 7,087 votes (5.18%).

2020: Ramvriksh Sada (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015:Chandan Kumar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Ram Chandra Sada (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Pashupati (Lok Jan Shakti Party)

February, 2005: Pashupati (Lok Jan Shakti Party)

2000: Pashupati Kumar Paras (Janata Dal United)

1995: Pashupati Kumar Paras (Janata Dal)

1985: Pashupati Kumar Paras (Lok Dal)

1980: Mishri Sada (Congress)

1977: Pashupati Kumar (Janata Party)

Alauli Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Alauli Assembly constituency was 1,44,376 or 57.09 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,36,759 or 59.71 per cent.