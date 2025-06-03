AIMIM seeks alliance with Mahagathbandhan for Bihar elections? Owaisi's party sends proposal to Tejashwi Yadav The Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be helad in October-November 2025. With political activity gaining momentum, parties have begun strategising alliances and preparing for a high-stakes electoral battle in the state.

Patna:

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has expressed its willingness to fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly election in alliance with the Mahagathbandhan. State party chief Akhtarul Iman today (June 3) said that a proposal has been sent to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Iman said a proposal has been sent through second-tier leaders of the RJD and Congress, stressing that the AIMIM does not want the anti-NDA vote to get divided. We do not want votes to be divided, and hence we have sent a proposal to Tejashwi Yadav to join the Mahagathbandhan through his second-line leaders. Now he has to make the decision," he said.

Other plans of AIMIM for Bihar polls

He further stated that if the proposal is not accepted, the AIMIM will explore the possibility of forming a third front by holding talks with other like-minded parties. "If the proposal is not accepted, then we will talk to some parties to form a third front. Even though the RJD betrayed us in the past, we are still willing to join forces for the greater good," Iman said.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

It is pertinent to mention that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with the BJP-led NDA.

