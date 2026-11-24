AIMIM Bihar president and Amour MLA Akhtarul Iman has defended his controversial remarks on Muslim wedding customs, including the practice of dressing up brides and seating them before guests after marriage. His comments have triggered a debate, with a video of his speech at a public gathering circulating widely on social media. Addressing a gathering, Iman criticised several practices associated with weddings in the Muslim community, including the bride's 'muh dikhai' ceremony, the tradition of accepting gifts and cash during the Walima reception, and extravagant spending on marriage celebrations. He also advocated the observance of purdah among Muslim women, saying his remarks were intended for those who wished to follow Islamic teachings.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Iman defended his position, saying that observing the veil was obligatory in Islam and that his comments were in accordance with the teachings of Islamic religious scholars. "India has a long tradition of Sufi saints and respect for women. Wearing sindoor is a matter of religious faith, and similarly, Islam requires women to observe purdah and wear hijab. No one should disrespect a religious scholar's cap or tear a woman's hijab. My comments were intended only for Muslims who wish to follow Islamic teachings, particularly regarding modesty and interactions between men and women," he said.

Akhtarul Iman criticises bride's display after marriage

In his speech, Iman expressed strong disapproval of the practice of dressing up newly married women and seating them before relatives and guests. He compared the practice to a public display and questioned why Muslim families followed such customs. He also pointed to what he described as contradictory attitudes towards women's clothing within the community. He said that while some women were expected to observe purdah after marriage, younger women were seen openly displaying their hair.

Referring to the use of caps and dupattas, Iman said the number of people wearing religious caps had increased, but the community should be more concerned about women no longer covering their heads and chests with dupattas. He argued that the community needed to reflect on its approach to religious modesty.

Questions tradition of accepting gifts during Walima

Iman also raised objections to the practice of accepting cash and gifts from guests at Walima receptions, the feast traditionally held after a Muslim wedding. He criticised the practice of keeping a notebook to record the money received from guests. According to him, families often appoint someone to sit with a pen and notebook and record the amount contributed by each guest.

He described this as unnecessary social display and said the community should reconsider customs that turn wedding celebrations into occasions for financial exchanges and competition.

AIMIM leader targets extravagant wedding spending

The AIMIM leader also spoke against excessive expenditure on weddings, saying families often borrow money to organise lavish celebrations and maintain their social standing. He argued that such spending could create financial difficulties for other family members later. Instead of treating marriage as an opportunity for display and prestige, he called for ceremonies to be conducted simply.

Iman further appealed to people to avoid attending weddings where, according to his remarks, traditional expectations around religious identity and modesty were not being followed. He also urged clerics to refrain from solemnising marriages in such circumstances.

Raises Uniform Civil Code and Sharia concerns

During the same address, Iman raised the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that efforts were being made to undermine Sharia-based practices followed by the Muslim community.

He also expressed concerns about the religious identity and security of Muslims, alleging that mosques were being demolished and members of the community were being forced to recite Vande Mataram.

His remarks included a warning about what he described as growing challenges to Muslim religious practices and identity. These comments formed part of a wider appeal to the community to follow its religious teachings and traditions.

Video of Akhtarul Iman's speech circulates on social media

A video of the speech, reportedly delivered at a religious gathering in Lodhan, Bengal, on November 7, has been circulating on social media and drawing varied reactions. However, the official details of the event's venue had not been independently confirmed at the time of reporting.

Iman's subsequent defence to ANI has brought renewed attention to his remarks, particularly his views on women's clothing, wedding customs and religious observance.

(Report by Rajesh Dubey, Kishanganj; with inputs from ANI)

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