Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AIMIM fields Hindu Rajput candidate from Muslim-dominated Dhaka seat | Video

In a bold political move ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has nominated Rana Ranjit Singh, a Hindu Rajput, from the Muslim-majority Dhaka constituency in East Champaran district. The move signals AIMIM’s effort to expand beyond its traditional Muslim voter base and project itself as a socially inclusive political force.

Barefoot nomination with a 'message of unity'

On Wednesday (October 15), Rana Ranjit Singh filed his nomination papers in a symbolic act that caught everyone’s attention. He arrived at the election office barefoot, wearing a Namaz cap and a tika (tilak) on his forehead, an unusual blend of religious symbols. When asked about his gesture, Singh said, “I believe in both I love Mohammad and Jai Shri Ram,” highlighting his message of harmony between communities.

His attire and statement have since gone viral, with many seeing it as a message of religious coexistence and a calculated outreach beyond rigid identity lines.

The man behind the move- Rana Ranjit Singh

Rana Ranjit Singh comes from an influential political family. He is the son of former MP and minister Sitaram Singh and the brother of former Bihar minister and sitting BJP MLA Rana Randhir Singh. Known for his strong Hindu nationalist stance, Ranjit’s association with AIMIM has surprised many but also underscored the party’s shift toward inclusive candidate selection.

By fielding Singh in Dhaka- a constituency with a significant Muslim population, AIMIM appears to be testing a new kind of political experiment in Bihar, one that appeals to both Hindu and minority communities disillusioned with the existing political blocks of the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

Owaisi’s new political strategy: Beyond religious identity

AIMIM’s latest list of 32 candidates for the Bihar polls clearly reflects Asaduddin Owaisi’s changing strategy. Traditionally focused on the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region, the party now seeks to reinvent itself as a broader, socially diverse platform.

According to political observers, AIMIM’s attempt is aimed at breaking free from the “Muslim-only party” tag and reaching out to backward classes, Dalits, and underrepresented Hindu voters who feel marginalized or dissatisfied with mainstream coalitions.

By nominating candidates like Rana Ranjit Singh, Owaisi hopes to establish AIMIM as a party that stands for inclusivity and social justice, rather than one confined by religious identity.

A calculated gamble in Dhaka

The Dhaka constituency presents a challenging yet symbolic battle ground for AIMIM. With its Muslim-majority demographics but sizable Hindu voter base, the seat’s dynamics are complex. Ranjit Singh’s nomination, therefore, doesn’t just expand AIMIM’s outreach but also tests whether Bihar’s voters are ready to embrace a message of cultural coexistence over communal division.

As the Bihar elections heat up, Rana Ranjit Singh’s barefoot nomination, blending the topi and the tilak, stands as an emblematic moment in the state’s political narrative, representing AIMIM’s bold new experiment in inclusive politics.