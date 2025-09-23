Agiaon Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Agiaon Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Manoj Manzil won the Agiaon seat with a margin of 48,550 votes (35.42%).

The Agiaon Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 195 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Agiaon Assembly constituency comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Manoj Manzil of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Prabhunath Prasad with a margin of 48,550 votes. Later, the bypoll was necessitated after Manzil was disqualified after his conviction in a murder case. Shiv Prakash Ranjan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) won the 2024 bypoll by defeating Janata Dal United's (JDU) Prabhunath Prasad by a substantial margin of 29,835 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won from the Arrah Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,808 votes by defeating Raj Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Agiaon Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Agiaon Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhojpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,68,019 voters in the Agiaon constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,45,196 were male and 1,22,823 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,906 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Agiaon in 2020 was 1,432 (1,385 men and 47 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Agiaon constituency was 2,50,962. Out of this, 1,37,333 voters were male, 1,13,625 were female, and four belonged to a third gender. There were 147 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Agiaon in 2015 was 702 (516 men and 186 women).

Agiaon Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Agiaon constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Agiaon Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Agiaon along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Agiaon Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Agiaon.

Agiaon Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Manoj Manzil won the Agiaon seat with a margin of 48,550 votes (35.42%). He polled 86,327 votes with a vote share of 61.39%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Prabhunath Prasad, who got 37,777 votes (26.87%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rajeshwar Paswan stood third with 4,972 votes (3.54%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Prabhunath Prasad won the Agiaon seat with a margin of 14,704 votes (11.64%). He polled 52,276 votes with a vote share of 40.03%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shivesh Kumar got 37,572 votes (28.77%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Manoj Manzil stood third with 31,789 votes (24.34%).

Agiaon Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2024 Bypoll: Shiv Prakash Ranjan (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2020: Manoj Manzil (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2015: Prabhunath Prasad (Janata Dal United)

2010: Shivesh Ram (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Agiaon Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Agiaon Assembly constituency was 1,40,806 or 52.54 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,30,615 or 52.05 per cent.