Who is Chhoti Kumari? BJP's rising star from Chapra who defeated Bhojpuri superstar Khesarilal Yadav in Bihar Chhoti Kumari, known for her dynamic work as the Chairperson of the Chapra Zila Parishad, has stepped in as the BJP’s new face in place of sitting MLA CN Gupta in Chapra.

Patna:

The NDA is set to form the government in Bihar, this time with a bigger margin compared to 2020. The coalition performed exceptionally well and decimated the Mahagathbandhan completely.

Election in Chapra Assembly seat was extremely interesting this time, as the Mahagathbandhan fielded Bhojpuri singer Khesarilal Yadav in front of BJP’s Chhoti Kumar. It was initially believed that Yadav’s superstar image in Bihar would help him win the election but he was made to bite the dust at the hands of Kumari by a margin of 7600 votes.

Who is Chhoti Kumari?

Though her formal education ends at Class 12, she has served in influential roles, including heading the District Council. Her husband, Dharmendra Sah, is the BJP’s District General Secretary. Chhoti Kumari belongs to the Vaishya community, which forms a sizable share of the constituency’s voter base.

During the election campaign, her simple image, ground-level connections and her husband’s extensive political experience strengthened her campaign.

For the first time since 1962, a woman has been elected as the MLA from this seat. Previously, Congress's Sundari Devi had held the position. Now, Chhoti Kumari has achieved this milestone, giving a new direction to women's political participation in the district.

Bihar Election 2025

The NDA won a whopping 202 seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Among the allies, the BJP won 89 seats and became the single largest party in the state. The Janata Dal United won 85 seats, significantly improving its tally from last election. Chirag Paswan-led LJP won 19 seats while the HAM and RLM won 5 and 4 seats respectively.

The Mahagathbandhan was decimated and portrayed a humiliating show. The RJD, which was the single largest party in 2020, managed to amass only 25 seats. The Congress accumulated six seats.

