7 children injured in explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur, SIT formed top probe matter

The incident took place around noon and forensic experts as well dog squad have reached the spot.

At least 7 children were injured in an explosion that took place in the Khilafat Nagar area of Bhagalpur in Bihar on Tuesday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to further investigate the matter and officials are trying to find out the nature of explosive material found from the spot.

Anand Kumar, SSP, Bhagalpur says, " In Khilafat Nagar area, when few children were playing, an explosion took place and 7 children were injured...3-4 children sustained minor injuries whereas 3 children are admitted to a hospital...FSL team has reached the spot..they have collected the blast material...what kind of bomb it was, will be understood once FSL team examines the samples collected. An SIT has been formed to investigate this case...accused will be arrested..."

Anand Kumar said the blast took place in Khilafat Nagar locality, under the jurisdiction of Habibpur police station, of the town and the children appeared to have inadvertently fiddled with an explosive substance.

"Seven children, three of them seriously, were injured in the incident.

All of them have been admitted to the nearest government hospital," he said.

"The incident took place around noon and forensic experts as well dog squad have reached the spot to defuse any such explosives that may be lying at the garbage dump and also identify the nature of the explosion that took place. Investigators have collected crucial exhibits from the spot and will be sent for scientific examination," said the SSP.

He said the evidence is being collected from the spot. Senior officials are there at the site," the SSP said.

Giving details, Pankaj Kumar, Station House Office of Habibpur police station said, "Injured children are giving two different versions…Some children told police that a bomb was planted there and it exploded when they were playing…other children told cops that a person came and threw a bomb like object there, which exploded."