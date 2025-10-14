5-10 seats won't determine strike rate: Giriraj Singh takes veiled jibe at Chirag on NDA's Bihar seat-sharing BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats.

New Delhi:

As the Bihar election draws near, intra-alliance anger is brewing. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Giriraj Singh took aim at parties boasting of high “strike rates,” pointing to the 2010 example of BJP–JD(U) dominance to challenge their current claims.

He questioned the practice of giving allies large blocks based on past performance, suggesting that "workers" are being overlooked in favor of headline numbers.

Giriraj’s veiled dig at Chirag Paswan

Speaking to India TV, Giriraj insisted that leaders must reflect the voice of the party grassroots. He accused certain parties of fixating on their electoral “strike rate,” rather than on the labor and loyalty of local workers. His remarks are widely interpreted as a dig at Chirag Paswan’s party, which had previously flaunted its perfect winning record from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a related social media post, without naming Paswan, Giriraj mocked the “strike rate jingle,” invoking the “NDA’s commanding 2010 victories, BJP winning 91 of 102 (strike rate 89%) and JD(U) winning 115 of 141 (strike rate 81%) as benchmarks no one has matched since.”

NDA seat-sharing deal

Officially, the NDA has sanctioned the following seat division for Bihar’s 243-seat Assembly:

BJP: 101

JD(U): 101

LJP (Ram Vilas): 29

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM): 6

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM): 6

Yet despite the formula, the NDA has not yet announced its official candidate list. Reports say names are being delayed as disagreements over strong seats persist.