Patna:

Four people killed in a fatal road accident when a speeding truck hit a Scorpio returning from the wedding procession in Bihar's Patna. In his accident that took place near Sabnima Petrol Pump in Athmagola police station area, four people including three women travelling in a Scorpio died, while three others were seriously injured. The deceased included driver Dheeraj Kumar (26), Poonam Kumari (27), Babli Kumari (18) and Renu Kumari (18), the injured are - Satyam Kumar (10), Ritika Kumari (12), a middle-aged woman.

According to reports, a wedding procession had traveled from Sikandra village in the Barh police station area to Belthan village in Bakhtiyarpur. After the wedding ceremony, the wedding party was returning to their village in a Scorpio when the speeding truck hit them from behind near the Savanima petrol pump. Three people seriously injured in the accident were brought to Barh Hospital for treatment, where after first aid, they were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Upon receiving information, police from the Athmagola police station arrived at the scene and sent the dead bodies to the Barh subdivisional hospital for post-mortem.

Similar incidents: Nine of family killed as vehicle crashes into parked truck on Kota-Udaipur highway

At least nine people, including children, were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck along the roadside on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district late at night, officials said. The accident took place near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway, under the jurisdiction of the Nata police station area.

According to preliminary information, the victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck. The deceased were reportedly members of the same family. Several others were injured in the collision and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Six injured people were initially admitted to Kota Medical College Hospital, while further details about their condition are awaited.

Seven members of family killed in road accident in Gujarat's Kutch

Seven members of a family, including three children, were killed in a tragic road accident on the Bhuj-Khavda National Highway in Kutch district of Gujarat after the car they were travelling in collided with a speeding trailer truck near Vekariya Rann area late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday, November 22. The crash occurred around 10 pm on Saturday when the family was returning to Bhuj after a visit to the Rann of Kutch, an official from the Kutch West police control room said.

The deceased included two men, two women, and three young children. The victims were reportedly tourists who were returning from Khavda in a car when it collided with a speeding trailer truck.

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Nine of family killed, several injured as vehicle crashes into parked truck on Kota-Udaipur highway