12,000 special trains, tight safety protocols: Railways gear up for Chhath Puja rush in Bihar

A senior official from the Railways stated that extensive arrangements have been made across railway stations in the East Central Railway (ECR) zone in Bihar to manage the heavy passenger influx during Chhath Puja. ECR General Manager Chhatrasal Singh emphasised that the Railways' top priority is to ensure smooth arrivals and departures for travelers, while also preventing any untoward incidents.

Significant increase in train services

He said the number of the trains have been significantly increased, adding that the real challenge will arise when people return after the Chhath festival.

"The number of Chhath special trains has been increased from 7,500 to 12,000 this year. A large number of people are expected to visit Bihar in the coming days to celebrate Chhath. The preparations for their arrival are already complete. However, the real challenge will arise when they return to their workplaces after the festival," he said.

"The window for the return is narrow, but for that too, preparations are in the last stage," he added.

Infrastructure and monitoring enhancements

According to Singh, all major railway terminals will have holding areas completed by today. After this, the ECR will carry out a "dress rehearsal" to test the arrangements. Singh said that centralised monitoring will be done from the Patliputra Rail Complex. Similar systems are also set up in divisional offices to oversee train traffic at various stations.

This year, the number of special trains in the zone has been significantly increased. Singh said this will help passengers reach even remote places solely by train. "Many unannounced trains will be run from major terminals in case a large number of people without reservations turn up," he added.

Focus on safety and security

Security will be strengthened during the festival. Singh stated, "We have firmly resolved to ensure safe and smooth travelling during and after Chhath. Railway personnel are actively engaged in this pursuit."