1 cr jobs, free land for industries and more: All About Nitish Kumar's pre-poll bonanza in Bihar

Patna:

In a major announcement ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state government will provide 1 crore jobs to youth in next five years. CM Kumar said the government has already provided employment to 50 lakh youths through government jobs and other employment avenues, a target set under the Saat Nishchay-2 program in 2020.

Besides, CM Kumar said the government would offer incentives for new businesses and a special economic package will be provided to entrepreneurs looking to invest in Bihar.

“In 2020, under the Saat Nishchay-2, our government fulfilled the target of providing government jobs and employment to 50 lakh youths. Now, our government has set a target to provide jobs and employment to 1 crore youths in the next 5 years. The government is encouraging those setting up industries and pursuing self-employment in the state by providing various facilities. Now, entrepreneurs setting up industries in Bihar will be given a special economic package,” Kumar posted on X.

Major announcements made by CM Nitish Kumar to encourage industries in Bihar

- Incentives Doubled: The amount provided for capital subsidy, interest subsidy and GST reimbursement will be doubled

- Land for Industries: Land will be arranged in every district for setting up industries

- Free Land for Employment: Industries that generate more employment will be given land free of cost

- Land Dispute Resolution: Any disputes related to land allocated for industries will be resolved promptly

- Time-Bound Benefits: These benefits will be available to entrepreneurs setting up industries within the next 6 months

CM Kumar aims at making Bihar self-reliant

CM Nitish said more benefits will be provided to boost industries and employment opportunities in Bihar and a detailed notification will be issued in this regard soon.

“The objective of this initiative by the state government is to promote industries in Bihar, ensure that the youth of Bihar become skilled and self-reliant, have access to maximum employment opportunities, and secure their future,” he added