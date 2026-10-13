Volvo EX90 Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.26 crore, offers up to 725km range with 106kWh battery

New Delhi:

Volvo has launched the new EX90 electric SUV, which is priced in India at Rs 1.26 crore onwards. This is not just another launch from the company; rather, it is the debut of Volvo’s first software-defined vehicle in the country.

The EX90 electric SUV comes packed with a dual-motor setup and a bigger 106kWh battery and claims a range of up to 725km if you go by ICAT testing. That is certainly impressive, especially when you are looking for a long driving experience.

Price and introductory offers

The bookings are open, but do not expect to hop behind the wheel right away. Test drives will kick off from November onwards, and first deliveries are lined up for January 2027. If you book before December 31 (2026). Volvo will throw in an 11kW wall-box charger and a three-year service package. Also, the dealerships are offering a buyback option at 65 per cent of the original value after three years, which looks tempting for anyone who is debating whether we can switch to electric luxury or not, after witnessing the current market scenario.

Battery, range and performance

Talking about the power, the car will come with 456hp, 670Nm of torque, and a 0–100km/h sprint in just 5.5 seconds.

Volvo rates the EX90 at a 625 km range under the WLTP cycle, though the ICAT number stretches to 725km.

Built on their SPA2 platform, it even supports bidirectional charging, so you can share energy with compatible devices—handy for home or road trips.

(Image Source : VOLVO)Volvo electric EX90 luxury SUV

Features and software technology

The car is called Volvo’s first software-defined vehicle powered by NVIDIA DRIVE and Snapdragon 8155. Also a huge 14.5-inch touchscreen running Google Maps, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, wireless Apple CarPlay, and OTA updates.

Talking about the processing speed, the company claims to reach up to 280 trillion operations per second.

Advanced safety features

Volvo is known for safety first, and the new EX90 comes packed with 5-cameras, 5-radars, 12-ultrasonic sensors, and a 360-degree camera with 3D view.

There is Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise, collision avoidance and occupant sensing tech. All these features work together to keep the driver and everyone who is in the car safe.

Interior

Comfort-wise, the 6-seater SUV has captain seats for easy access to the third row, along with:

Ventilated Nappa leather

Backlit wood décor

Four-zone climate control

Panoramic electrochromic sunroof

Audio fans get a 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins system, along with Dolby Atmos and Abbey Road Studio modes.

If you need to haul stuff, just power-fold the rear seats.

Talking about the size, the EX90 is big, as it is 5,037mm long, 2,113mm wide with mirrors, and 1,744mm tall.

It comes in 6-colour options:

Denim Blue

Sand Dune

Mulberry Red

Crystal White

Onyx Black

Vapour Grey

Additional offers for limited time

Volvo EX90’s introductory pricing and perks will last till December 31 (2026). With long range, cutting-edge tech and luxury touches. The company’s flagship electric SUV is set to grab attention in India’s premium EV segment.

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