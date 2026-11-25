VinFast is set to make a splash in India with the VF5, a compact electric SUV and their most budget-friendly EV so far. There is no official launch date yet, but the 2026 version has already gone global, and now it is sporting a bigger battery, a claimed 370km range, and a fresh set of upgrades both inside and out.

The VF5 is further stepping right into heavyweight territory, competing against big names like Tata Nexon EV, Kia Syros EV, and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

VinFast VF5: Dimensions and design

This new VF5 model has grown a bit, as it is 3,987mm long, 1,772mm wide, and 1,595mm tall.

That makes it longer, wider, and taller than before (just by a few millimetres, but hey, it counts). The wheelbase stays at 2,514mm.

On the design front, VinFast’s done some solid revamping. The VF5s have a boxier, upright look. Up front, you will notice slimmer projector LED headlamps, a revamped bumper, and a wider chrome trim framing the logo.

The air dam is slatted with chrome accents, and those vertical air intakes sharpen up the vibe. Outside, the SUV now rides on striking 17-inch aero alloy wheels. There is a full-width LED light bar at the rear, reworked taillights, and a more aggressively sloped rear window. The sportier bumper now has black cladding, and the updated badges seal the deal.

Cabin gets a larger touchscreen

Inside, the old 8-inch infotainment screen gets replaced with a larger 10-inch touchscreen. The dashboard is flatter, and there is extra storage space in the centre console. You also get a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, stylish dual-tone upholstery, and coloured inserts that brighten up the cabin.

Safety features

Safety is not an afterthought. VinFast fits the VF5 with six airbags as standard, plus a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, reverse parking sensors, hill hold assist, and electronic stability control. Every passenger gets three-point seatbelts and reminders, so nobody gets left out.

VinFast VF5: Battery, range and charging

Talking about the tech specifications, the VF5 comes with a larger 43kWh battery and a front-mounted motor delivering 99bhp and 135Nm of torque.

VinFast claims a range of up to 370km on a single charge. That beats the outgoing model’s smaller batteries (29.6kWh and 37.23kWh) by a decent margin.

Charging options look good too, as you get 6.6kW AC charging and 60kW DC fast charging.

VinFast has not released details for the India version yet (by the time of writing). But, believing the numbers have decided on how well the VF5 stands up against India’s established EV rivals.

ALSO READ:

VinFast partners with ChargeZone to build nationwide charging network to strengthen EV plans in India

2027 MG Windsor EV Facelift gets bigger 61kWh battery and longer range: What to expect

Mahindra BE 07, Thar Electric SUV spotted testing ahead of 2027 launch: Check details

