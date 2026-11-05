VinFast VF MPV 7 price cut by Rs 4.1 lakh in India, now costs Rs 20.39 lakh

VinFast just knocked Rs 4.1 lakh off the price of its VF MPV 7 electric 7-seater in India, so now it starts at Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). When it launched at Rs 24.49 lakh, it was definitely on the pricier side among three-row EVs. Now, over 6 months later, this price cut makes it much more accessible for anyone hunting for an electric family car.

So what has changed?

Well, only the price has changed; everything else about the car stays the same. VinFast offers the VF MPV 7 in a single, fully-loaded variant. With the new pricing, it’s cheaper than the top-features versions of some competitors by up to Rs 9.76 lakh. That is a pretty big difference if you are weighing your options.

VinFast VF MPV 7 gets Rs 4.1 lakh price cut

At launch, the VF MPV 7 was stuck among the more expensive models in its segment. Dropping the price should make it way more attractive, especially since VinFast could use a boost- sales have been slow since it hit the Indian market. Space-wise, the MPV is generous, but buyers have complained about the overly soft seat cushioning, which doesn’t exactly make for comfortable rides. Also, it’s not quite as well-equipped as you’d expect for the original price.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Battery, range and performance

Under the hood (well, under the floor), nothing changes. You still get a 60.13 kWh battery paired with a 204hp electric motor, pushing out 280Nm of torque. VinFast claims it will sprint from 0–100 km/h in under 9 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 km/h, with an ARAI-certified range of 517km on a full charge.

Charging is pretty standard too- AC at up to 6.9kW and DC fast charging at up to 80kW. So, despite the new price, the specifications are exactly as before.

This lower price really strengthens the VF MPV 7’s standing in India’s 3-row electric vehicle market. And since there is only one variant, buyers do not have to stress over picking trims- they get all the features upfront.

Add in VinFast’s ownership deals and extra incentives, and you have got something that should turn heads. Still, the big question is whether these changes are enough to win over buyers, especially with so many new EVs flooding the market.

All prices are ex-showroom, India.

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