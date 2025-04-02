Upcoming car launches in April: From MG Cyberster to Kia Carens Facelift, check list here

As the new financial year commences, several automakers have implemented price increases on their existing cars, citing rising input costs. For those considering the purchase of a new vehicle amid these price hikes, various car manufacturers plan to launch new models in India during April. Below is a list of anticipated car launches for that month.
Citroen Basalt Dark Edition
Citroen will introduce a Dark Edition of the Basalt next month. A recently released teaser video suggests a new black exterior shade will be available, joining the existing five color options. The model is expected to feature blacked-out front and rear skid plates, unique badging, and dark chrome alloy wheels. Similar blacked-out styling is anticipated for the cabin of the Basalt.
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line
Scheduled for launch on April 14, 2025, the Tiguan R Line will serve as Volkswagen’s most premium SUV offering in India. This new SUV is 30mm longer than the previous-generation Tiguan currently available. It will showcase updated styling, including redesigned headlights, sportier front and rear bumpers, 19-inch alloy wheels, R Line side panels, full-width LED light strips, and a rear spoiler.
Tata Curvv Dark Edition
The Tata Curvv will soon receive a Dark Edition, following the trend set by the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari models. Available exclusively in the top-spec Accomplished trim, the Curvv Dark Edition will feature an all-black color scheme for both interior and exterior elements.
MG Cyberster
MG will launch its first all-electric sports car, the Cyberster, in India in April, with sales limited to MG Select premium showrooms. The design of the Cyberster includes an upward-swooping fascia, a long bonnet, standard 20-inch wheels, arrow-shaped tail-lamps connected by an LED strip, and scissor doors.
Skoda Kodiaq
The new-generation Kodiaq will feature updated styling that aligns with Skoda’s global models. The front will include Kushaq-inspired headlights, a new grille, and a redesigned bumper. The side profile will present smoother lines compared to the outgoing model, with door-mounted wing mirrors and new alloy wheels. The rear end will feature connected tail-lamps and prominent cladding.
Kia Carens Facelift
The Kia Carens MPV is set to receive a facelift three years after its initial launch in India. Kia plans to market this updated model alongside the current version. The facelift will introduce a new name, and spy images have indicated a higher bonnet line for an SUV-like appearance, along with Syros-inspired headlamps, vertically-oriented tail-lamps with an LED light bar, and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
