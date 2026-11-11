Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition launched at Rs 19.95 lakh ahead of 2027 discontinuation

Toyota, a popular automobile brand have launched the new Innova Crysta Limo Edition. The new car aims at commercial buyers and is priced at Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The car is based on the GX-SLF grade, which is the fleet version of the standard GX. The Limo Edition has been developed specifically for fleet customers who are looking for a reliable passenger vehicle.

Buyers can select between 7-seater and 8-seater configurations, with the emphasis again being on comfort for commercial use. This version is being launched in anticipation of the Innova Crysta range retiring around March 2027.

Design and interior features

The Limo Edition has the standard GX exterior styling with no major styling differences. It features:

A bold black grille with silver horizontal slats.

Functional halogen headlamps and 'Crysta' lettering embossed on the lower front bumper.

16-inch silver-finished alloy wheels on either side.

Inside the cabin, it's a 7-seater with a comfortable captain's chair in the middle row. The 8-seater has a conventional middle-row bench.

Standard GX grade equipment comprises of fabric seating, a height-adjustable driver's seat and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Passengers in all 3 rows will get manual AC vents (with 2 x 12V power sockets) in the car. Talking about the safety, Toyota has covered multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, vehicle stability control and hill start assist.

Engine, performance and warranty

Mechanically the Limo Edition is identical to the standard Innova Crysta. It is the same as 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine which are under the hood as before (150bhp, 343Nm of torque) and it is the same 5 speed manual gearbox.

The company further claims a very respectable fuel economy of up to 15kpl for this variant. It comes with a standard 3 year per 100kkm warranty which can be extended to 5 years per 220kkm.

Back in October, Toyota unleashed the refreshed Glanza which is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model and will go up to Rs 10.49 lakh for the top-end trim. That is Rs 26,000 more than the outgoing model, but the upgrades make the difference clear.

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