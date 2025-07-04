Toyota India offers rain-ready vehicle care: Up to 10 per cent off on services this July Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched a special ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’ across South India, running through July 2025. The initiative includes free 20-point vehicle check-ups, discounts of up to 10 per cent on labour and car care packages, and special deals on tyres and batteries.

New Delhi:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (commonly known as TKM) has reportedly rolled out a region-specific ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’ this July 2025, targeting car owners who are based in South India. With monsoons bringing risks like low visibility, slippery roads and water damage, the campaign has been focusing on offering preventive maintenance that ensures safety and smooth driving during the rainy season.

Key offers for Toyota owners

The campaign includes a range of service benefits and discounts, such as:

Free 20-point vehicle check-up, covering tyre health, battery condition and other rain-critical components. Up to 10 per cent off on labour charges for both standard and rain-specific maintenance tasks. 10 per cent discount on the T Gloss Monsoon Care Package, which includes: Interior cleaning

Windshield polishing

Headlamp restoration

Odour removal Special deals on tyres and batteries are essential for better grip and reliability on wet roads.

Toyota’s commitment to hassle-free driving

Mr. Wiseline Sigamani, the Vice President and Chief Representative – South Region, TKM, has shared that the campaign reflects Toyota’s customer-first approach, especially during challenging monsoon months. The brand aims to ensure not just car care, but peace of mind for its customers.

Monsoon driving tips from Toyota

In addition to service benefits, Toyota is also promoting safe driving practices, advising customers to:

Regularly check wipers, lights, and brake systems Maintain proper tyre pressure and tread depth. Avoid driving through deep, waterlogged roads. Keep rain gear, flashlight, and emergency kits handy.

Toyota’s current India lineup

Toyota’s diverse portfolio in India includes popular models like the Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Hilux, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Premium offerings include the Camry, Vellfire, and Land Cruiser 300. The company also collaborates with Maruti Suzuki to offer models like the Rumion, Glanza, Taisor, and Hyryder.

With the monsoon season intensifying across South India, this campaign comes as a timely and thoughtful move to help customers drive with confidence, comfort, and care.