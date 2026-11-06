Buying a pre-owned luxury car this festive season? 8 Things to check before making a deal

During the celebratory phase of festivities, one wishes to cherish the moments by bringing their dream car home, a dream they've waited years for. Today, owning a pre-owned luxury car from brands like BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, and Porsche is easier, as they often offer more advanced features, safety, reliability, and technology than similarly priced new mainstream mass-market vehicles like the Hyundai i20, Suzuki Brezza, Creta, etc.

While owning a luxury car certainly has its own perks, you need to be diligent when considering a pre-owned vehicle. While the outside shimmer may be attractive in the showroom, being cautious about the car’s health inside and out promotes sustainable ownership for a longer duration. And before sealing the deal, there are certain aspects that one must not overlook while being attracted by the fascinating price tag.

Depreciation can open the door, but condition determines the deal

Luxury cars have a higher tendency to lose much of their monetary value in the initial years, which directly translates into the first owner bearing the maximum depreciation cost. The second buyer, hence, has an advantage in upgrading to the luxury segment without shelling out the hefty initial ownership cost involved in the case of a brand-new vehicle. However, depreciation is subjective as per the brand and model respectively. A significantly affordable deal can raise suspicion about the value that a car provides.

The same car, when compared against the manufacturing year, mileage, and condition, etc., can say a lot about the reliability on the pricing front. Therefore, considering the availability of the spare parts and the cost of servicing helps one make a well-calculated decision.

Low kilometer reading cannot tell the full story

A 15,000 km on the odometer of a 4-5-year-old luxury car doesn’t imply that the vehicle must be a top pick. A long-standing idle car is bound to develop concerns related to the battery, tyres, and other fluids and seals. Based on how the car has been used, either for frequent everyday short trips or occasional long trips, the wear and tear can vary significantly.

The customer must hence be interested in knowing the usage of the car; its parking space’s condition, periodic service history and its legitimacy by matching it against the mileage records, etc. One can accompany an independent mechanic to run a comprehensive inspection and understand deeply about the car’s wear and tear, etc., which otherwise may go unnoticed.

Check how the car was treated by the previous owner

Age cannot be the only factor telling the tale of a pre-owned luxury car’s condition. Regular servicing, mindful driving and timely repairs automatically speak volumes about it being looked after. A detailed history record of the car’s service trips to the service centre, repair records, and details related to the replaced parts can help build transparency about the health of the car.

A prospective buyer must run a comprehensive inspection that covers the engine, gearbox, brakes, tyres, suspension, body panels, underbody, etc. Look for signs of repainting, accident repairs, water damage, etc.

Look out for the technology

Luxury vehicles have expensive equipment that can translate into hefty repair charges and hence increase the overall ownership cost significantly. Some of the features to look out for are parking sensors, cameras, air suspension monitoring system, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), electronic seat controls, and the touchscreen infotainment system.

One must look out for any warning lights that may show up on the instrument cluster. Furthermore, a detailed check of all the aforementioned features is crucial to avoid long-term stress. There can be some faults which may not show up on a short test drive. So, get a detailed diagnostic scan done by a technician who understands the brand. The car can feel absolutely fine on the road, but there can be an electronic issue which may show up later.

Know which variant you are buying

The car model’s name does not give you the full story. There can be different variants with different engines, safety features, interiors, technology, etc. So run an in-depth verification of the car’s variant, manufacture year, feature specifications and check if it matches the vehicle identification number (VIN) and documents. Testing every advertised feature is essential to steer clear of prolonged hassle.

This is also important when comparing prices. Two cars which look similar online can have very different equipment levels, hence the difference in asking price.

Think about selling it before you buy it

Though resale may seem a distant thought while you are thinking about signing the documents for your dream car, take a step back to make an informed decision. Popular models with ongoing demand, popular colours, and complete service records can attract potential buyers, especially when you decide to sell it and upgrade to another car. A vehicle that is looked after and maintained well can be presented confidently in case you want to upgrade and sell this asset. Running a market check for comparable cars is wiser than presuming that every luxury model holds the same value when offered in the pre-owned market again.

Calculate the loan beyond the monthly EMI

Though an affordable EMI can make a person think about the ease of accessibility to a luxury vehicle, it is the tenure and the interest rate of the loan that make the actual ownership cost a hefty one. Exploring multiple institutions offering loans, their processing fees, repayment tenure, total interest payable, etc., must be factored in to reduce overall ownership cost. With prolonged tenure, the EMI may be low, but the ownership cost in the long term is quite high given the interest charges recovered by the loan-providing institution.

Keeping a safety net of capital within the purchasing budget is essential to cover insurance, fuel, routine maintenance, and some repairs appearing as surprise elements. Struggling to maintain the car after buying it is the last thing one wants to go through in their luxury vehicle ownership journey.

Make transparency a part of the purchase

Before sealing the deal, one must seek clarity related to registration documents, ownership history, insurance details, and whether the car has any outstanding loan.

Avneet Singh Kohli (Sunny), Founder, Autobest Emperio, said, "When buying a pre-owned luxury car, one should look beyond the price and the badge. You need to know how the car was maintained; is the history clear? What is the ownership cost after the purchase? We believe buyers should have the information they need to make the decision with confidence.

A festive purchase should be exciting. Not the source of avoidable expenses. Take time to inspect the car, check the records, and calculate the full ownership cost. The right pre-owned luxury car is not the one which looks impressive or has the highest discount, but the one you can buy with a clear understanding of what's ahead.”

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(The above article has been shared by Avneet Singh Kohli (Sunny), founder of Autobest Emperio and all the thoughts are personal. India TV takes no responsibility for the same)