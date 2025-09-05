Tesla delivers first Model Y in Mumbai: Who is the first owner? Know here Tesla has delivered its first Model Y to Maharashtra’s Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. The EV maker entered the Indian market in July 2025 by opening its first showroom in Mumbai. With a starting price of Rs 67.8 lakh, the company is expected to accelerate EV adoption in the country.

New Delhi:

The first Tesla Model Y has officially been delivered today to a Mumbai resident, and this marks a major milestone for the American EV maker in the Indian market. The delivery comes just a month after Tesla opened its first showroom in the country, located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. A video of the car keys being handed over was also shared by ANI- this sparked excitement among EV enthusiasts in the nation.

Who owns India’s first Tesla Model Y?

The owner of India’s first Tesla Model Y is Maharashtra’s Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. He personally collected the white Model Y from the Tesla Experience Centre at BKC. The Transport Minister revealed that he wanted to gift the car to his grandson as a way to promote early awareness of green mobility in the nation.

(Image Source : TESLA MODEL Y/PRATAP SARNAIK TESLA (X))Tesla Model Y/Pratap Sarnaik Tesla (X)

He said, “I have taken delivery of the Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption.”

Tesla’s official debut in India

Tesla made its official India entry in the Indian market on July 15 (2025), with the opening of its first retail store at Mumbai. The launch event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who unveiled the Model Y from the company. The electric SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 67.8 lakh in the Indian market for the long-range, rear-wheel-drive version.

Industry experts see Tesla’s arrival as a big step towards boosting India’s EV adoption, providing strong competition to existing electric car manufacturers.

Tesla Model Y: Features

The Model Y was first unveiled worldwide in 2019 and finally reached the Indian market in 2025.

The car has been positioned between the Tesla Model 3 sedan and the larger Model X SUV

It is a standard 5-seater, with an optional 7-seater configuration in select markets.

Built on the same platform as Model 3, but with more space and versatility.

It comes equipped with an advanced autopilot, multiple safety cameras, a crash-resistant design and is ranked among the safest SUVs.