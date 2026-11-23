Tata Motors, one of the popular automobile brands from the country, is reportedly gearing up for a busy couple of years. In 2027-28, they plan to roll out two new electric SUVs: the next-generation Nexon EV and a midsize model called KUNO. Both will fill the gap between the smaller Punch EV and the upcoming Sierra EV, giving customers more choices in price and style.

Tata knows that India’s EV market is getting hotter, so they are ramping up their lineup. The new Nexon EV is set to get a big makeover, inside and out. Meanwhile, the KUNO EV is aimed squarely at families who want more room, extra comfort, and practical features to make daily life easier.

TATA Nexon

Talking about the Nexon, internally, they are calling it GARUD. At present, Tata is testing prototype versions, and the spy shots out there hint at a chunkier, boxier shape, which is good news if you want more space in the back or a bigger boot.

It will stay in the affordable range but bring a fresher look and updated technology. Battery improvements are on the table too, maybe bigger or more efficient packs to stretch the range, but Tata’s keeping mum on specifics for now.

TATA KUNO EV

About the KUNO EV, this is a midsize SUV which should measure around 4.3 meters. It is going up against the likes of the MG Windsor EV and will share showroom space with Tata’s own Curvv EV.

While the Curvv targets buyers who care about style, the KUNO is more about function: roomy cabin, family-focused features, and a price slot right between the Nexon and Sierra EV.

Reports further state that the KUNO will be built on Tata’s acti.ev architecture, with production happening at their Sanand plant in Gujarat.

Expect details that matter, like:

Flat floors for more legroom

A big touchscreen

Digital driver display

Powered and ventilated front seats and rear seats that slide or recline. There is probably a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS for extra safety. Battery-wise, it will likely use the same tech as the Curvv and Sierra, with a range over 450km per charge.

Tata has not officially announced when the KUNO will hit showrooms or nailed down all its features. We will further get more details as the cars move further through development and testing.

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