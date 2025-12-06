Tata Sierra variant prices revealed ahead of January 2026 launch | Check booking details inside The Sierra debuts Tata’s new Life Space interior concept, designed to create a serene, lounge-like atmosphere instead of a conventional car cabin. Its highlight is the TheatrePro triple-screen setup, which combines a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch passenger screen.

New Delhi:

Following the announcement of the base Smart+﻿ variant’s introductory price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) during Sierra’s debut on November 25, Tata Motors has revealed prices for several other variants, excluding the top two trims. The Sierra will come in seven variants- Smart+﻿, Pure﻿, Pure+﻿, Adventure﻿, Adventure+﻿, Accomplished﻿, and Accomplished+﻿. Official bookings will open on December 16 (Tuesday), with deliveries commencing on January 15, 2026.

Exterior: Modern take on an iconic design

The new Sierra retains the classic boxy silhouette that defined the original SUV but evolves it with a contemporary twist. Tata has streamlined the design with clean surfaces, a bold upright stance, and pronounced shoulder lines that impart a strong, confident look.

Notable changes include replacing the original signature three-quarter glass section with flush glazing, a large panoramic sunroof, and a blacked-out roof finish to maintain a spacious cabin feel while meeting modern safety standards.

The front fascia is highlighted by a gloss-black panel housing connected LED daytime running lights, projector lamps, an illuminated Tata logo, and India’s slimmest production headlamps featuring a 17mm bi-LED module. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar and a complex clamshell tailgate, crafted by a dedicated Tata facility, stand out. Additional exterior elements include flush door handles, hidden waist seals, roof rails, body cladding, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The design has earned global recognition, winning the 2025 Red Dot Design Award.

Interior: Lounge-inspired cabin with advanced technology

The Sierra introduces Tata’s new Life Space interior philosophy, focusing on comfort and calmness akin to a lounge rather than a traditional car interior. The centerpiece is the TheatrePro triple-screen setup integrating a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster under a single glass panel, delivering a futuristic dashboard appearance.

Thanks to the ARGOS platform, the cabin offers impressive spaciousness with generous headroom (1,042 mm front, 1,004 mm second row) and 973 mm rear legroom. The 1525mm by 925mm panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light. Premium touches include soft-touch materials, ambient lighting, a floating center armrest, powered and ventilated front seats with memory, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, reclining rear seats with “boss mode,” an air purifier, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, and paddle shifters in select trims.

Entertainment is enhanced by a premium 12-speaker JBL Black audio system with Dolby Atmos and Tata’s SonicShaft soundbar. The Sierra also features a head-up display for the first time in any Tata vehicle and offers a full suite of IRA connected-car technologies.

Dimensions and practicality

Measuring 4,340mm in length, 1,841mm in width, 1,715mm in height, and riding on a 2,730mm wheelbase, the Sierra offers a spacious and practical interior. A 622-litre boot complements its utility.

Powertrain options and off-road capabilities

The Sierra is available with three engine options catering to petrol and diesel buyers-

A 1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 255 Nm, paired exclusively with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine delivering 106 bhp and 145 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

A 1.5-litre Kyrojet diesel engine generating 118 bhp and 260 Nm (manual) and 280 Nm (automatic), offered with 6-speed manual and automatic options.

Tata has confirmed that an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version will be introduced later, leveraging the ARGOS platform’s all-terrain capabilities.

Strong off-road credentials

Designed with adventure in mind, the Sierra offers a 26.5-degree approach angle, 23.1-degree ramp-over angle, 31.6-degree departure angle, 205 mm ground clearance, and a tight 10.6-meter turning radius. These numbers underpin the SUV’s serious off-road intentions.