Tata Punch EV facelift to launch in India on February 20, 2026: What to expect

Tata Motors is set to launch the facelifted Punch EV in India on February 20, 2026. The electric SUV has been on sale in the country since January 2024 and will now receive its first facelift. The automaker recently introduced the facelifted ICE version of the Punch, and the upcoming Punch EV facelift is expected to be heavily inspired by it.
Exterior design updates expected
While details about the facelifted Punch EV remain limited, reports suggest that it will closely follow the design changes seen on its ICE counterpart.
The updated EV is likely to feature:
- Connected LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)
- A front charging lid
- Aerodynamically designed alloy wheels
- Connected LED tail-lamps, similar to the ICE version
ADAS likely on facelifted Punch EV
The Punch EV facelift is also expected to offer an ADAS suite. Although the ICE version does not currently come with ADAS, the presence of radar-like housing in the front bumper suggests that the Punch EV could be equipped with advanced driver assistance features.
Interior and features
The dashboard layout is expected to remain largely unchanged. However, the Punch EV facelift is likely to offer a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.
Other expected features include:
- Automatic climate control
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless phone charger
- 360-degree camera
- Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)
- Ambient lighting
Powertrain and battery options
In terms of powertrain, the Punch EV facelift is expected to retain the existing battery options:
- 25kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 265km
- 35kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 365km
The 25kWh variant is paired with an 82hp/114Nm electric motor, while the larger 35kWh battery is matched with a 122hp/190Nm motor.
