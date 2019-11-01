Image Source : GLOBAL NCAP Tata Nexon awarded highest adult safety rating by Global NCAP

Tata Nexon has been awarded highest safety ratings amongst cars in India by Global NCAP -- a trusted name in automobile safety parameters. Tata Nexon was awarded an adult safety rating of 5-star and a child safety rating of 3-star. The Nexon is the only car to be awarded 5-star rating in India in the adult safety index.

Tata Nexon might be behind its segment rivals in the sales figures but it has trumped the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue in terms of safety.

While the Tata Nexon model produced after December 7, 2018, takes the top spot, the second position has been taken by its predecessor model. Clearly, Tata Nexon has been one of the safest cars to buy in India for a long time.

Mahindra's Marazzo comes in next with a 4-star safety rating.

Tata Nexon Adult Safety

The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver and passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Driver and passenger’s knee showed good protection. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area was rated as stable. The car offers standard SBR (seatbelt reminder) for driver and passenger and standard 4 channel ABS.

Tata Nexon Child Safety

The child seat for the 3-year-old was installed forward-facing with ISOFIX and top tether and was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact with good protection for the head while marginal protection to the chest. The 18-month-old CRS (child restraint system) was installed with ISOFIX and leg support rearward facing and it showed good protection for head and chest. The recommended CRS did not show incompatibility. The installation instructions on both child seats were not permanently attached to the seat. The vehicle offers standard ISOFIX and top tether anchorages in the 2 outboard rear seats.

Watch the crash test video for Tata Nexon