Tata Motors plans separate sales network for electric vehicles as demand surges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, during the launch of Tata Motors new SUV Nexon.ev, in New Delhi.

Tata Motors, the Mumbai-based automotive giant, is set to establish a dedicated sales network for its electric passenger vehicles (EVs) during the current fiscal year. The move aims to provide a distinct and tailored experience to customers opting for environmentally friendly models. The company plans to experiment with new outlets in cities where EV demand has been on the rise.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, explained the rationale behind the move, stating, "We'll have to separate them (sales outlets for EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles) given that we have different customer requirements and a growing portfolio of EVs."

Chandra emphasized the need for exclusive EV outlets due to space constraints and the practical challenges of housing both EVs and ICE models together. He stated that "exclusive outlets" would gradually emerge in the coming quarters.

Tata Motors' current EV lineup includes the flagship SUV Nexon EV range, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and the XPRES-T EV.

When asked about the locations of these exclusive outlets, Chandra mentioned they would begin with pilot cities but didn't disclose specific locations, noting that the experimentation would commence within the current financial year.

Tata Motors recently introduced a new retail identity for its electric mobility unit, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, and currently uses the shop-in-shop concept within its existing dealerships to sell EV models.

Chandra highlighted the growing demand for EVs, which currently account for 13-15% of the company's overall sales. He projected that this figure could rise to 25% within the next three to four years.

Tata Motors has ambitious goals for EV adoption, with Chandra stating that they expect electric vehicles to make up half of their passenger vehicle sales by 2030.

The newly launched Nexon EV comes with a range of 465 km on a single charge and can also charge other compatible EVs and power external devices and appliances.

Chandra emphasized that EV customers constitute a unique and rapidly growing community with evolving preferences and a thirst for next-gen technology, and the Nexon EV is designed to cater to their needs.

Additionally, Tata Motors introduced the new Nexon with petrol and diesel engines, targeting the highly competitive compact SUV segment, which has witnessed significant growth in recent years.

The company has already sold 5.5 lakh units of the Nexon in India and aims to further strengthen its position in the market with these new offerings, including features like six airbags as standard fitment.

Also read | Indian auto sector sees 92% decline in deal activity amid EV boom

Also read | Is Tesla considering cheaper Model for India?