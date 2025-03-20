Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Kia, other automakers to implement price hikes April 1 Automakers in India have announced a price increase for their passenger vehicles starting April 1. This hike is attributed to rising input costs that car manufacturers are currently facing.

Several car manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai, have announced upcoming price increases for their line-ups, set to take effect in April 2025. These hikes are attributed to rising input costs and operational expenses faced by the carmakers. This marks the second price adjustment for most of these companies this year.

Hyundai Motor India plans to raise car prices by up to 3 percent beginning in April 2025, driven by escalating raw material and operational costs. The specific price increase will vary across different models, according to the company. Notably, this is Hyundai’s second price hike since its initial public offering (IPO) in October.

Tata Motors also revealed that it will increase prices across its range of passenger vehicles, including electric options, starting in April. This will be the second time this year that Tata raises vehicle prices, with the latest adjustments aimed at partially addressing the rising input costs. The extent of the increase will depend on the specific model and variant. Previously, the company hiked prices by up to 3 percent in January.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced on, March 17, a price increase of up to 4 percent, effective April 1, 2025. This decision responds to soaring input costs and rising operational expenses, which have been impacting the company's profitability. This marks the third instance this year that India’s largest passenger car manufacturer has announced a price increase, following hikes in January and February.

Kia India has also decided to raise prices across its entire product range, stating in a recent announcement that a 3 percent price increase will take effect from April 1, 2025. The premium automaker cited rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain costs as the primary reasons for this decision.

Additionally, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has outlined plans to implement a price hike across its entire model lineup starting in April 2025, joining the growing list of automotive manufacturers in India that have recently announced similar revisions.

Renault India, meanwhile, stated that it would raise prices for its entire model range by up to 2 percent from April. The increase will vary by model and variant, as the company indicated that the decision is a response to continuously rising input costs that it has been absorbing for an extended period.

