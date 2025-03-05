Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets major price cut of Rs 30,000 on Amazon With its top-tier performance, AI-powered features, and incredible cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a steal at Rs 99,999. If you are looking for a powerful flagship smartphone, this deal is too good to miss.

Samsung, one of the leading consumer tech brands is giving a huge price cut to the premium flagship smartphone and if you are looking forward to upgrading, then this is the perfect time. The Galaxy S24 Ultra (which was launched in 2024) is currently available at a massive price cut of Rs 30,000 on Amazon India. This makes it the hottest smartphone deal, which is packed with cutting-edge features, and it is now within reach at a significantly reduced price.

Here are the details about the deal and key specifications of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Amazon deal: Price drop alert!

Official price (Samsung website): Rs 1,29,999

Amazon deal price: Rs 99,999 (Flat Rs 30,000 discount)

Extra savings: Get additional discounts through exchange offers on Amazon

This limited-time deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a top choice for power users, gamers, and photography enthusiasts looking for a premium device at a lower price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

1. Display for an immersive experience

It comes with 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

It has a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals

It comes with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits – great for outdoor use

2. Power-packed performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: With blazing-fast speeds for gaming and multitasking

Galaxy AI features including Live Translate, Circle to Search, and Note Assist

3. Pro-Grade Camera setup

200MP primary sensor for ultra-high-resolution shots

50MP 5x telephoto lens for crystal-clear zoom

12MP ultra-wide lens for stunning landscapes

10MP 3x optical zoom lens

12MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls

4. Battery & more

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery for all-day performance

Runs on the latest One UI based on Android 14

