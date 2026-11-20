Royal Enfield is reportedly working to break into the 250cc motorcycle segment in India with a new hybrid bike, aiming for a launch in the 2027-28 financial year. This upcoming model is set to be the most affordable Royal Enfield yet, slotting in below the Hunter 350 and looking to attract younger riders moving up from basic commuter bikes.

The real hook is that it is expected to deliver over 50kmpl in fuel efficiency and meet the next set of emission standards.

Royal Enfield’s 250cc hybrid plans

Word about Royal Enfield’s 250cc hybrid plans first made the rounds last year. Back then, rumours hinted at a possible collaboration with China-based CFMoto for the engine and a price tag of about Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). After that early buzz, things went quiet, and some thought the plans were shelved.

Now, ET Auto stated that the project is back on and targeting a launch in FY28.

For budget-conscious bikers

Insiders said that Royal Enfield wants to grab the attention of younger, budget-conscious buyers who want a step up in power without paying for a bulkier 350cc bike. The move makes sense: mid-weight motorcycle sales in India are climbing fast.

Bikes in the 250cc to 800cc range sold over 1.27 million units last year, more than double what they managed just five years ago.

Budget Royal Enfield becomes a hot topic in India

Royal Enfield is staying tight-lipped about future products, but the 250cc hybrid has become a hot topic. The technical details are not public yet, but the bike's hybrid powertrain should help push fuel efficiency past 50kmpl and cut emissions to keep up with stricter BS7 (CAFE) norms. There is still no official word from the company, at the time of writing, on the engine supplier or the specifics of the powertrain, though earlier reports floated the possibility of CFMoto being involved.

Royal Enfield manufacturing unit in Chennai

The company is investing money to expand its manufacturing muscle. Its main Chennai plant currently turns out about 1.5 million bikes a year, but the company is further investing Rs. 958 crore to bump that to 2 million.

There is also a massive new facility coming up in Andhra Pradesh – a USD 230 million investment that, when fully operational by around 2032, will be able to produce roughly 900,000 motorcycles annually.

All these moves fit into Royal Enfield’s bigger strategy BY grabbing a bigger share of the home market and offering fresh options to riders across all sorts of engine sizes. If everything goes as per the plan, a lot more people are going to be thumping along Indian roads on Royal Enfields in the next few years.

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