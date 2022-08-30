Planning to buy electric 2-wheeler? Here's how to choose the best, cheaper ones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tips to choose best low price e-scooter (Representational image)

Being environmentally conscious is something that many of us strive towards. Electric scooters are a great way to do this as they're both convenient and fun. Good thing the Indian automobile industry got many budget-friendly low price electric scooter options for you.

How to Choose the Best Low-Price Electric Scooter for Your Needs

There are a lot of low-price electric scooters on the market, but not all of them are worth your money. You will need to make sure that you buy one that is both affordable and has the features that you need.

If you are looking for the cheapest electric scooter in India, then you should make sure it offers the following features:

Good battery life

Low cost of maintenance

Quiet operation

Ease of use

To make it easy for all of you, we have prepared a list of the best low-price electric scooters in India.

Hero Electric Optima CX

Making it spot at 1st place in this list, Hero Electric topped the electric two-wheeler sales chart in July 2022. You won’t believe it, but affordability is the main reason behind the popularity of this electric scooter. At Rs 62,355, this machine generates 0.55 kW (0.73 bhp).

The Hero Electric Optima CX comes in two different battery variants. At one full charge, the single battery option gives a range of 82 km, while the dual battery option offers a 122 km range.

Bounce Infinity E1

With a price tag of Rs 55,114, the Bounce Infinity E1 is getting popular in Indian cities. This low-price electric scooter in India features five different colours and offers an 85 km range on one full charge.

When it comes to its power, the bike has a 1.5 kW (2 bhp) rated motor and features both front and rear disc brakes. The BLDC motor provides 83Nm of torque with a top available speed of 65 kmph (company claimed).

Ampere Zeal

Priced at Rs 67,478, this electric scooter might not have a lot of options for you. Ampere Zeal is the only currently available option. However, its 12kW brushless DC motor generates power of 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) with a top speed of 55 kmph. 60V/30Ah lithium-ion battery set-up in this electric scooter offers a range of 77 km.

Hero Electric Flash

With a starting price of Rs 46,640, the Hero Electric Flash is available in two variants, LX-VRA and Flash LX (the more expensive option). Powered by a 250W motor, this electric scooter can reach a speed of 25 kmph.

Its 52.1V/30 Ah lithium-ion battery can take up to 4-5 hours to fully charge and offers a range of 85 km.

Ampere Magnus Pro

The Ampere Mangun Pro is another low price electric scooter in India, with a starting price of Rs 66,053. Just like the Ampere Zeal, this is another single variant model.

The Magnus Pro is based on the Ampere Zeal and has the same features. It generates 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) and has front and rear drum brakes with a combined braking system for both wheels. The 60V/30Ah lithium-ion battery offers a range of 70-80 km.