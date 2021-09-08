Ola electric scooters to be available for purchase from today; Check price

Follow us on Image Source : OLAELECTRIC.COM Ola electric scooters

Ola electric scooter will be available for purchase from today (September 8), a month after the company launched the vehicle. Ola had on August 15 launched two variants of S1 electric scooter -- S1 and S1 Pro.

Ola allowed bookings for its first e-scooter in July. It has received very good responses so far. The e-scooter had got 1 lakh bookings in the first 24 hours, according to the company.

The S1 has been priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) while the higher-end S1 Pro will cost Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). The ex-showroom prices include FAME II subsidy and exclude state subsidies. This means that rates will change depending on the state of purchase.

Ola does not have dealerships where prospective buyers can visit physically to buy an electric scooter. Ola is processing the entire order online.

To book a scooter, buyers will have to pay a token amount of Rs 499. When the actual sale begins on Wednesday, buyers can complete the purchase by paying the remaining amount. They will be given an option to select colours. The scooter is available in 10 colours. It comes with an 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs.

Once the purchase is confirmed, the company will deliver the scooter to the buyer's doorstep.

Meanwhile, Ola has tied up with several banks and financial institutions to offer easy loans to buyers. Buyers can check the list on the company's website.

The company is also setting up a Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. The facility will be spread across 500 acres. Once it becomes operational, the facility will be the biggest scooter-making factory in the world.