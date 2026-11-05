Nissan Magnite, Gravite buyers can get free CNG kits this November: Diwali offer 2026 live

Nissan is reportedly rolling out some big Diwali 2026 deals, and they are definitely worth a look. If you are eyeing a Magnite or Gravite, then they are offering a free government-approved CNG kit, which is worth up to Rs 85,999 on selected variants. This deal runs until November 16, 2026. They are also throwing in a third-party warranty on the CNG kit, covering three years or 1 lakh km. If you are not interested in the CNG kit, then you can grab other perks like cash discounts and a guaranteed gold coin.

For the Gravite, those Tekna variants come with a free CNG kit valued at Rs 85,999. If you would rather skip the kit, you can pick up benefits worth up to Rs 55,000 and still walk away with the gold coin. The Gravite CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, rated at 63hp and 72Nm in CNG mode. Take your pick between a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Fuel efficiency is claimed at 19.3 km/kg, and Tekna variant prices start at Rs 8.08 lakh, topping out at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, if you are more interested in the Magnite, select non-turbo variants (excluding Visia MT, Visia AMT, and Visia+ MT) get a free CNG kit valued at Rs 74,999. Or, skip the kit and opt for benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh, plus the gold coin.

The Magnite packs the same 1.0-litre engine as the Gravite, available with both 5-speed manual and AMT options, but Nissan has not revealed mileage numbers yet. Eligible Magnite variants start with Acenta MT and go up, priced from Rs 6.87 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Diwali CNG kit deal is valid right up to November 16, 2026. The kits have a third-party warranty for three years or 1,00,000 km, alongside Nissan’s standard warranty on the car. Offers might change depending on where you live or what’s in stock, so it’s smart to check with your local Nissan dealer for the nitty-gritty—discounts, eligible models, and final prices.

Remember, all prices are ex-showroom India, and all deals come with their own terms.

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