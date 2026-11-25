Toyota is rolling out the price for the newly launched Innova Hycross facelift today, November 25. It is the first major upgrade for the three-row MPV since it hit the roads back in 2022, and the changes look pretty substantial. Expect a sharper exterior, smarter cabin tech, fresh interior trims, and possibly a flex-fuel powertrain too.

Price in India

The current Innova Hycross sells between Rs. 19.53 lakh and Rs. 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new facelift, Toyota is likely bumping that up a bit. As per the rumours, the car will witness an increase of something around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1.30 lakh, all depending on which variant that one is eyeing.

That means the refreshed model should settle somewhere between Rs. 20 lakh and Rs. 33 lakh, ex-showroom. We will have the official prices and booking info once Toyota makes the announcement.

Design update

Talking about the design, as per the official teasers, the new car is pretty good-looking; check out the updates. The front grille’s wider and has bolder rectangular accents, and the bumper’s had a makeover too.

You have got new segmented LED daytime running lamps, and Toyota’s moved the emblem above the grille, so it stands out more.

Other upgrades include gloss-black rear-view mirrors, chrome door handles, a front-mounted parking camera, jazzed-up LED tail-lamp graphics, and newly styled alloy wheels. It all feels modern, but they have not messed with the overall silhouette too much.

Interior

Inside, the facelift packs real upgrades. Look for two big 12.3-inch screens: one for infotainment, and the other as a digital instrument cluster. The upholstery and cabin trims get a refresh, so the vibe inside feels updated. You still get goodies like a panoramic sunroof, Ottoman captain seats in the second row, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS features. With all this, Toyota’s making sure the Innova Hycross keeps pace in India’s premium MPV segment.

Engine details

Engine options have fewer changes, as the new car will have the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CVT automatic, plus the strong-hybrid variant with its 2.0-litre hybrid setup and e-CVT gearbox.

But Toyota has reportedly been looking at an E85/R100 flex-fuel-compatible hybrid, alongside the usual E20-compliant options. Still, they haven’t officially detailed specs or availability for that flex-fuel version.

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