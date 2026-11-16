New Toyota Fortuner to debut on December 1: Expected design, features and engine details

Toyota, a popular automobile brand, is working on introducing a next-generation Fortuner in the Indian market. This is one of the most anticipated full-size SUVs for the Indian market. The new model is set to debut worldwide in South Africa on December 1, (2026). The SUV has been spotted testing multiple times in several countries, including Thailand and Argentina, which gives us an early glimpse of the changes which Toyota could introduce in the upcoming car.

The next-gen Fortuner is arriving in India by 2027 (though the timeline is still unspecified). It will bring major design and technology upgrades while retaining the rugged underpinnings and engine options that have made the SUV popular among Indian buyers.

New Toyota Fortuner: Hilux-inspired exterior design

The 2027 Toyota Fortuner is expected to receive a detailed exterior makeover inspired by the latest-generation Hilux and Toyota's global SUV design language.

A number of images that surfaced online suggests that the upcoming Fortuner will come with a wider and more upright front fascia, along with a flatter bonnet.

The front might get a new designed mesh-style grille, along with slim LED daytime running lights which are positioned higher up and a split headlamp arrangement. A revised front bumper with larger air intakes and integrated fog lamps could further enhance its appearance.

The side profile is expected to retain its familiar proportions, although the company could not bring in the newly designed alloy wheels and updated body cladding, some reports suggests. Talking about the rear end, the Fortuner may get slimmer LED tail lamps, which has a redesigned tailgate and a revised bumper.

ADAS, bigger screens along with upgraded cabin

One of the biggest additions could be an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Test vehicles have further reported that with radar modules in the lower front bumper and cameras behind the windscreen, the car look little different and more advanced.

The expected safety features will further include:

Adaptive cruise control

Lane-keeping assistance

Lane-departure warning

Blind-spot monitoring

Autonomous emergency braking

A 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors could also be offered.

Talking about the interior, the new Fortuner might receive a new and redesigned dashboard and a more premium cabin.

It could feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

Other expected additions include:

A new steering wheel

Ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats

An upgraded sound system

Improved connectivity

Better cabin materials

Toyota Fortuner engine options: What to expect?

Toyota is expected to retain the existing engine options instead of introducing an entirely new powertrain lineup.

It comes with 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, which is currently producing 204bhp and up to 500Nm of torque. It is available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, along with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. The 48V mild-hybrid Neo Drive system could also continue. The 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is also expected to return. It produces 166bhp and 245Nm of torque and is paired with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. The ladder-frame chassis and 4WD capabilities are further expected to remain, preserving the Fortuner's off-road credentials.

India launch timeline: Expected

The upcoming next-gen Fortuner will officially launch on December 1, 2026, in South Africa. Toyota is expected to introduce the SUV in India sometime in 2027- but the timeline is yet to be confirmed.

(Image Source : TOYOTA )Next-gen Toyota

More details are expected to go live in 2 weeks, related to the true features, specifications and pricing- when the company will officially raise the curtains, so stay tuned.

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