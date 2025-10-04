New Mahindra THAR 3-door launched from Rs 9.99 lakh: Get 10.25-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents, and more Mahindra has launched a new, 3-door Thar, and the company is now accepting bookings for the new SUV. It now comes with a refreshed design.

Mahindra and Mahindra, the domestic automobile company, launched a new avatar of its highly popular SUV, the Mahindra THAR, in the market on Friday. The special thing about this launch is its competitive starting ex-showroom price of just Rs 9.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh. This introduction provides an option for Thar enthusiasts with a lower budget who still wish to own the iconic SUV.

Mahindra has introduced this new, three-door Thar, which features a completely new black-themed dashboard and a new steering wheel, elevating its overall appeal.

What's special about the new Thar?

Iconic Design

Distinctive front grille with dual-tone bumpers

All-new black-themed dashboard and a new steering wheel

Six color options, including two new ones: Tango Red and Battleship Gray

Comfort and Convenience

New center console with sliding armrest and rear AC vents

Door-mounted power windows, internally operated fuel lid, dead pedal (in AT variants)

Rear wash and wiper, A-pillar entry assist handle, and a rearview camera

Smart Technology

26.03 cm HD infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Type-C USB ports (front and rear), Adventure Stats Gen II

What the company said

Nalinikant Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., stated, "Over the past few years, the Thar has become more than just an SUV; it's a symbol of freedom, adventure, and a lifestyle that resonates deeply with our customers. At Mahindra, we are committed to listening to our customers and adapting to their needs, which is why the new Thar reflects both their feedback and our dedication to providing the best to our customers".

The company's utility vehicles continued their strong run in the domestic market, with dealer dispatches seeing a 10 per cent year-on-year surge to 56,233 units, up from 51,062 units in the year-ago period.

In addition to domestic success, the Mumbai-based manufacturer reported stellar growth in its international business. Exports rose by an impressive 43% year-on-year, totaling 4,320 units for the month, compared to 3,020 units last year.

