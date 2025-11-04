New Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line launch in India: Price starts from Rs 7.90 lakh Hyundai India made headlines today with the launch of the second-generation models of its popular compact SUV, the Venue, and its sporty sibling, the Venue N Line.

New Delhi:

Hyundai today launched the new version of its popular compact SUV, the Venue, in India, alongside its sporty twin, the Venue N Line. Building on the tremendous success of the first generation, the company claims this second-generation Venue elevates the standard for style, technology, and performance in the segment. With significant updates across all aspects—from design to features—the new model is clearly positioned to further strengthen the Venue's leadership in the compact SUV space.

Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line design

The design of the new Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line is bolder and more modern than ever before. Up front, the new rectangular grille, dark chrome inserts, and quad-beam LED headlamps give the SUV a striking and imposing appeal. The C-shaped DRLs and the connected light bar at the top add a distinctively premium touch.

The side profile boasts new 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, and silver inserts with the Venue motif, creating a more dynamic stance. At the rear, the Venue features a muscular design complemented by connected taillamps and a prominent 3D Venue logo.

Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line tehnology

The cabin has been completely redesigned, featuring a sophisticated dual-tone dark navy and dove white interior theme. The car's biggest attraction is its twin 12.3-inch curved displays, which dominate the dashboard. A new terrazzo texture further enhances the stylishness of the dashboard trim.

The rear seat is now more spacious and comfortable, thanks to a 20mm longer wheelbase. Practical additions like rear AC vents, sunshades, and reclining seats ensure comfort even on long journeys.

Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line ADAS features

The new Venue and Venue N Line introduce Level 2 ADAS technology, significantly boosting driving safety and convenience. Other essential safety features include six airbags, ESC, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Premium convenience features abound, including wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a voice-assisted sunroof, ventilated seats, and ambient lighting.

Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line engine and performance

The new Venue is offered with three robust engine options: a 1.2L petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel. Notably, the diesel variant now offers the choice of a 6-speed automatic gearbox alongside the manual.

The Venue N Line is exclusively powered by the spirited 1.0L turbo petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line price in India

The new Hyundai Venue has been launched in India at a competitive starting price of Rs 7,89,000 (ex-showroom). At this price, the SUV offers an excellent value-for-money package in its segment, combining attractive design, premium features, and advanced technology.

