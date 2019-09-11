Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Auto News
  4. All new Honda Activa 125 launched, price starts from Rs. 67,490

All new Honda Activa 125 launched, price starts from Rs. 67,490

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its first BSVI compliant model in the country -- Activa 125 scooter -- priced at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom).

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 17:37 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : HONDA

All new Honda Activa 125 launched, price starts from 67,490

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its first BSVI compliant model in the country -- Activa 125 scooter -- priced at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom).

Unveiling the new model, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the launch of BSVI model will be step towards a greener environment.

HMSI President, CEO and Managing Director Minoru Kato said with this launch, the company has taken a lead in the industry towards the next revolution powered by superior technology.

Also Read | Top 5 bikes you can buy under Rs 50,000

Also Read | Honda Cars India launches new variant of WR-V at Rs 9.95 lakh

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  