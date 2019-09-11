All new Honda Activa 125 launched, price starts from Rs. 67,490

Image Source : HONDA All new Honda Activa 125 launched, price starts from 67,490

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its first BSVI compliant model in the country -- Activa 125 scooter -- priced at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom).

Unveiling the new model, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the launch of BSVI model will be step towards a greener environment.

HMSI President, CEO and Managing Director Minoru Kato said with this launch, the company has taken a lead in the industry towards the next revolution powered by superior technology.

