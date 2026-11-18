MINI India is now taking pre-launch bookings for the new all-electric MINI Cooper SE and the exclusive MINI Paul Smith Edition. They are both set to hit the market on November 27. If you want to reserve one, just reach out to your nearest MINI dealership. Right now, MINI has 18 sales locations spread across 17 cities, and their after-sales support runs through BMW Group India, which covers 51 points in 36 cities- so you have got plenty of options.

MINI Cooper SE Electric

Talking about the MINI Cooper SE Electric. It blends MINI’s iconic design with an electric motor and delivers that classic go-kart feel drivers love.

This model sports a 54.2kWh battery, delivering a claimed WLTP range of up to 402 kilometres per charge. Up front, there is an electric motor producing 218 hp and 330Nm of torque. That means you will go from zero to 100 km/h in about 6.7 seconds, with a top speed of 170 km/h, not bad at all.

Charging is straightforward

Users will get 7.4kW AC charging, which fills it up from dead to full in roughly 7.75 hours. If you are in a rush, just use DC fast charging, and it will juice up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes- all thanks to its 95kW capability.

Interior: Modern and connected

Inside, the Cooper SE feels modern and connected. The highlight: a striking 9.45-inch circular OLED touchscreen with smartphone integration. The cabin includes a three-spoke steering wheel and plenty of features for comfort and convenience- think dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera.

Safety’s covered, too, with six airbags and advanced driver assistance systems.

MINI Paul Smith Edition

The new MINI Paul Smith Edition is a new arrival that marks a collaboration with British designer Paul Smith, known for his ‘Classic with a twist’ style. The edition will be available across the MINI Cooper S, MINI Convertible, and MINI Cooper SE, each featuring 20 unique design touches inside and out that set them apart from standard MINIs.

You will further get 3 distinct paint options:

Statement Grey, a bluish-grey that nods to the original 1959 Mini Austin Seven

Inspired White, channelling the classic Mini Beige

And Midnight Black Metallic, which draws from MINI’s current colour palette.

With the Cooper SE Electric and the Paul Smith Edition on the way, MINI’s gearing up to expand its India lineup- one focused on green mobility, and another on eye-catching design. Both models roll out officially on November 27.

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