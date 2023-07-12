MG Motors launches new electric vehicle (EV) SUV-ZS with Autonomous Level 2 technology

Follow us on Image Source : MG MOTORS MG Motors launches new electric vehicle (EV) SUV-ZS

British car manufacturer MG Motor India has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the "SUV-ZS," equipped with Autonomous Level 2 technology and boasting 17 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. Priced at Rs 27.89 lakh, the EV offers a driving range of 461 km on a single charge, thanks to its 50.3kWh advanced prismatic battery.

The inclusion of ADAS technology in the new EV aims to provide users with an enhanced driving experience by offering assistance, control, and comfort in various driving situations. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, expressed the company's commitment to accelerating the transition towards a zero-emission future and bolstering the EV ecosystem in India through the introduction of an accessible and appealing electric SUV.

The ZS EV is equipped with an 8-layer hairpin motor that delivers 176PS power, enabling a remarkable acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. It also offers three driving modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) to cater to different driver preferences and requirements.

The 17 ADAS features in the EV offer three levels of sensitivity (low, medium, and high) and three levels of warning (haptic, audio, and visual), ensuring an enhanced driving experience and passenger safety.

Combining electric power, internet connectivity, and autonomous capabilities, the new EV embodies the evolution of electric mobility. Additionally, it comes bundled with iSMART next-gen technology, which integrates hardware, software, services, and applications to provide over 75 connected car features, ensuring smoother and more satisfying driving experiences.

With the launch of the new EV, MG Motor India aims to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country and contribute to the overall adoption of sustainable transportation. The combination of autonomous features, an impressive driving range, and advanced connectivity options positions the SUV-ZS as a compelling choice for environmentally conscious Indian consumers seeking a futuristic and engaging driving experience

