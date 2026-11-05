Mercedes GLC Electric debuts in India: 39.1-inch Hyperscreen, 490hp, 800Nm and 711km range

Mercedes-Benz just rolled out the GLC Electric in India, starting at Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is assembled locally and this electric SUV now sits as the entry point for Mercedes’ electric lineup in the country. The GLC Electric runs on a dedicated platform with 400V architecture and packs a 94kWh battery, promising a WLTP range of up to 711km.

Hyperscreen stretched across the dashboard

Now, the star of the show is the massive 39.1-inch Hyperscreen stretched across the dashboard—the largest single-piece screen you’ll find in any car in India right now, according to Mercedes. That kind of tech turns heads.

Demand is really high. Over 1,000 people have booked one already, and it’s sold out until March 2027. Deliveries kick off around Diwali.

Distinctive illuminated front grille

Take a look at the exterior: The GLC Electric comes with a distinctive illuminated front grille made up of 914 individual pixel lighting elements. These lights are not just for show, rather they create different patterns, depending on whether the car is parked, switched on, or off. The design nods to classic Mercedes chrome grilles, like those on the W108 and W114.

Three-pointed-star treatment

Daytime running lights get that signature three-pointed-star treatment, both front and rear. The India-spec GLC 400 4Matic wears AMG Line trim, so you get sporty bumpers and 20-inch alloys as standard. Compared to its petrol sibling, the GLC Electric is larger- as it’s 140mm longer, 23mm wider, and 12mm taller, with an 84mm bump in wheelbase.

Paint choices: There are 6 options:

Sheer Blue

Lavender Silver

Obsidian Black

Opalite White Bright

Patagonia Red Metallic

Alpine Grey Solid

The last three are Manufaktur exclusives.

Hyperscreen: Step inside, and that huge Hyperscreen grabs your attention. It covers the dash as one sleek panel with no visible breaks, replacing lots of traditional buttons—including climate controls—with digital touch. You get 11 display themes for total personalisation.

Other premium touches include:

Open-pore black wood trim

Metallic AC vents

An AMG Line 4-spoke steering wheel

A 15-speaker 3D Burmester sound system

For interiors, you have three colour choices:

Black

Beech Brown

Ivory Beige

Features list is loaded

There is a panoramic glass roof with adjustable opacity and illuminated stars, dual wireless chargers, ambient lighting, AI-powered functions, a powered tailgate, and foldable rear seats. Safety tech is solid (as claimed), with Level 2 ADAS (backed by eight cameras and 5 radars), automatic parking, a 360-degree camera, and nine airbags. For comfort, the front seats offer heating and massage but skip ventilation.

Storage: A 570-liter boot plus a handy 128-liter front compartment.

Performance: The GLC Electric comes with the 400 4Matic setup, meaning a 94kWh battery feeds dual motors- one for each axle, for all-wheel drive. Output is impressive at 490hp and 800Nm, enough to hit 0-100 kph in just 4.3 seconds.

There is a 2-speed transmission to keep acceleration and efficiency balanced. You can DC fast charge at up to 330kW, which adds about 300km of range in 10 minutes if conditions are right. A 22kW AC charger comes standard. No rear-wheel steering or air suspension for the India-spec, just passive dampers.

Price and competition

At Rs 78.5 lakh, the GLC Electric sits close to its petrol and diesel siblings, so there is not a huge price gap. At present, it is got no direct competitors in India, though BMW’s iX3 is expected soon. With its big range, roomy interior, tech-loaded cabin, and AWD, the GLC Electric is ready to tempt buyers away from the usual GLC options.

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