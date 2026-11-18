Maruti Suzuki is working on launching several cars in the coming months, including the new year and new additions. The company is gearing up to roll out a bunch of new cars and updates for their Indian lineup. By 2027, there will be around 5 new launches across their ARENA and NEXA showrooms.

The company will be revamping Fronx, a 3-row electric MPV, a brand new entry-level micro SUV, an updated Grand Vitara, and even a 7-seater SUV.

Here is a quick rundown on the upcoming launches and what to expect.

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift

Coming in early 2027, priced between Rs. 7 lakh and Rs. 14 lakh. Maruti is already testing the refreshed Fronx on the roads, and the word is it’s got radar and camera sensors, so Level 2 ADAS tech could be on the cards. The exterior may have slight tweaks, including a new front grille, updated LED lights, and fresh alloy wheels. Inside, expect ventilated seats up front, a bigger infotainment screen, and a digital instrument cluster.

The engines stick with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol and 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol. The company will further add a strong-hybrid, pairing the 1.2-litre engine with an electric motor.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC 7-seater electric MPV

Set to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, launching by March 2027, prices running from Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh. Maruti is working on a three-row electric MPV codenamed YMC- built on the e-Vitara’s e-HEARTECT platform.

It will probably come with a stretched roofline, boxy rear, smoother panels, and aerodynamic alloys. Tech-wise, it borrows the e-Vitara’s digital cockpit and offers 49kWh and 61kWh LFP battery options, promising more than 500km range per charge.

3. Maruti Suzuki Y43 Micro SUV

Arriving sometime in 2027, priced between Rs. 5.6 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh. Spotted testing, this entry-level micro SUV is meant to square up against Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Its boxy, upright look is all about maximizing cabin space. Power comes from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, with manual and AMT gearboxes.

Factory-fitted CNG and possibly a strong-hybrid version are in the mix. Features should include a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, wireless phone connectivity, six airbags, and electronic stability (ESP).

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift

Launching early 2027, priced from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.50 lakh. The Grand Vitara is getting a mid-cycle refresh, bringing sharper LED lights and new bumpers inspired by the e-Vitara. Inside, expect a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, improved digital dashboard, and electric tailgate.

Level 2 ADAS is likely coming too. Engine choices stick with the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol, 1.5-litre strong-hybrid, and factory CNG. All-wheel-drive stays available with the mild-hybrid.

5. Maruti Suzuki 7-Seater Grand Vitara (Y17)

Slated for 2027, priced from Rs. 14 lakh to Rs. 23 lakh. Maruti is expanding the Grand Vitara into a three-row SUV (Y17), slotting between the regular five-seater and Invicto MPV. It will ride on a stretched Global C platform, with a longer wheelbase.

6 and 7-seater versions are coming, with the 6-seater to get captain seats in row two. You will be able to choose between a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol (with optional AWD), 1.5-litre strong-hybrid, and underbody CNG. Features should include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, electric tailgate, and Level 2 ADAS tech.

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