Maruti Suzuki Nexa hikes the price by up to Rs 30000: Baleno, Fronx, Jimny and Invicto cost revised

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki, one of the popular car brands, has upscaled the price across its Nexa lineup, with hikes reaching up to Rs 30,000 (depending on the variant). Basically, if you have been eyeing a Nexa car, chances are that you are going to pay more, except for some Grand Vitara trims, which still benefit from recent price cuts. The new prices kick in immediately at all dealerships.

Baleno and Fronx receive price hike

After the Ignis was discontinued, Baleno became the most affordable Nexa car. Now, buyers will shell out Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 more for most variants, though the base model still starts at Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Over at the Fronx, the price for petrol variants is up by Rs 5,000, and CNG versions get a Rs 7,500 hike. Even with those increases, the base price holds at Rs 6.84 lakh.

XL6 and Jimny also get new prices

The XL6 is not immune either, as every petrol variant climbs by Rs 5,000, and CNG takes a bigger hit with a Rs 10,000 increase. It’s now on sale from Rs 11.57 lakh to Rs 14.52 lakh. The Jimny, Maruti’s off-road darling, gets a flat Rs 7,500 hike for all versions, putting its range between Rs 12.39 lakh and Rs 14.52 lakh.

Grand Vitara continues with select price cuts

Now, here’s the exception: the Grand Vitara. While everyone else pays more, Maruti actually slashed prices on some Grand Vitara variants. The Zeta and Alpha (Optional) versions are now Rs 38,900 cheaper, while the entry-level and top-end trims keep their old prices.

The e-Vitara and Invicto become more expensive

Maruti’s new e-Vitara, an electric SUV, gets hit the hardest. Buyers face up to Rs 30,000 increases, so it now sits between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 20.21 lakh. As for their flagship Invicto MPV, if you want the Zeta+ 8-seater, it’ll cost you Rs 25,000 more, landing at Rs 25.27 lakh. The Zeta+ 7-seater and Alpha+ 7-seater stay put, priced at Rs 24.97 lakh and Rs 28.60 lakh.

Most Nexa cars have upscaled their prices, and in case you are in the market to buy a Baleno, Fronx, XL6, Jimny, e-Vitara, or Invicto, you might have to pay extra – be mentally prepared. If you want a Grand Vitara, look at the Zeta or Alpha (optional) for now, as they come with several deals.