Maruti Suzuki July 2026 discounts: Big discounts on Grand Vitara, Jimny, Baleno, Fronx and XL6

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki just rolled out some tempting July 2026 deals across its premium Nexa lineup. If you are in the market for a new car, this is the kind of timing that’s hard to ignore. These offers cover cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage value, loyalty perks, and even corporate discounts, though which ones you get depends on the exact model, where you are, and what’s in stock. For exact figures, you would need to call or visit your nearest Nexa dealership.

A quick heads-up on the rules: you cannot combine exchange and scrappage benefits, but if you’re already a Maruti customer, you can pair your loyalty bonus with an exchange offer.

Maruti Invicto gets the highest discount of up to Rs 2.10 lakh

That goes to the Maruti Invicto. This high-end MPV, built on the Toyota Innova Hycross platform, is seeing total benefits of up to Rs 2.10 lakh. Here’s the breakdown: a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000, exchange benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, a Rs 50,000 loyalty bonus, and a Rs 10,000 corporate discount. Invicto prices range from Rs 24.97 lakh to Rs 28.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Grand Vitara offers up to Rs 95,000

Then there’s the Grand Vitara. Depending on the variant, you are looking at discounts of up to Rs 95,000. The Sigma petrol manual gets the full Rs 95,000, while the Delta petrol is close behind at Rs 85,000. The Zeta and Alpha petrols get a Rs 25,000 cash discount plus a free five-year extended warranty. Strong hybrids come with zero road tax, a five-year warranty, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 30,000, and a corporate perk of Rs 10,000. Even the CNG Delta and Zeta variants land up to Rs 90,000 in savings. Grand Vitara prices run from Rs 10.76 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh.

Maruti Jimny gets a flat Rs 45,000 discount

If you’re into rugged SUVs, the Jimny is still offering a straightforward Rs 45,000 discount on all variants. Prices for the Jimny start at Rs 12.39 lakh and top out at Rs 14.52 lakh.

Maruti XL6 available with benefits up to Rs 45,000

For families who are looking for a 6-seater, the XL6 is also getting offers up to Rs 45,000- split between a cash discount (up to Rs 20,000) and a scrappage bonus (up to Rs 25,000). The XL6’s price tag sits between Rs 11.57 lakh and Rs 14.52 lakh.

Baleno gets discounts up to Rs 40,000

The Baleno, Maruti’s premium hatch, is getting up to Rs 40,000 off on petrol manual and AMT variants, while CNG models get Rs 35,000. This one’s priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.17 lakh.

Maruti Fronx Offers Up to Rs 25,000

Even the newer Fronx gets in on the action, with benefits up to Rs 25,000 for July. The turbo-petrol variant features a Rs 10,000 cash discount plus Rs 15,000 as a scrappage bonus, and the naturally aspirated petrol and CNG variants can get a scrappage bonus up to Rs 15,000. Fronx prices are from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh.

Buyers should check dealer-level offers

Dealer-level offers can vary a lot depending on where you’re shopping, what models they have, and the specific variant you want. Always check with your local Nexa dealer to lock in the latest deals before you buy. Timing and a little homework can save you a bundle.