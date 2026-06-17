Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel Wagon R launched at Rs 7.24 Lakh with up to E85 Ethanol fuel supports

Maruti Suzuki just launched the Wagon R Bioflex in India at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This is their new flex-fuel version of the much-loved hatchback, built on the top-spec ZXi+ manual trim. Basically, it’s a step forward in the push for alternative fuels, because this Bioflex model can run on fuel with up to 85 per cent ethanol.
Price: Wagon R Bioflex: Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom)
Under the hood, you have Maruti’s tried-and-tested 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12N petrol engine. You still get 91hp and 114Nm of torque, running through a 5-speed manual gearbox, but now it can handle ethanol blends by up to E85.
Power and torque: No change from the standard E20 Wagon R, which is honestly nice to see.
To make it E85-ready, Maruti’s swapped out and upgraded a bunch of engine bits:
- New fuel injectors
- Upgraded fuel pump
- Modified fuel lines
- Recalibrated ECU
- Ethanol sensor
So, the engine is good to go with high-ethanol fuel without trouble.
Mileage:Maruti has not officially announced fuel efficiency numbers for the Bioflex yet. Ethanol-heavy fuels like E85 typically return less mileage than regular petrol, and industry tests back that up — but real-world numbers? We’ll have to wait and see. For context, the regular 1.2-litre Wagon R does 23.56 kmpl (manual) and 24.43 kmpl (AMT).
Design: The Bioflex does not look much different from the standard Wagon R. The only giveaways are the “Flex Fuel” decals on the sides and a “Bioflex” badge at the back. Step inside and you’ll find the usual black-and-beige dual-tone cabin, fabric seats, and a three-spoke steering wheel with controls.
Feature: Pretty solid
You will get the following the new Wagon R:
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Manual AC with rear vents
- Four power windows
- Four-speaker audio
- Front fog lamps
- ORVM indicator lights
- Rear wiper and washer
Safety covers all the bases too:
- 6 airbags
- ESP (Electronic Stability Program)
- Rear parking sensors
- ABS with EBD
Maruti is not just launching a new version of the Wagon R, rather, they are pitching it as part of India’s move toward more ethanol-blended fuels and less reliance on regular petrol. By putting out an E85-compatible model, Maruti is backing the government’s vision for cleaner, more sustainable transport options.