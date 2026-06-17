June 17, 2026
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Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel Wagon R launched at Rs 7.24 Lakh with up to E85 Ethanol fuel supports

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Bioflex in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.24 lakh. Based on the top-spec Wagon R ZXi+ variant, the new flex-fuel hatchback can run on fuel containing up to 85% ethanol (E85).

Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel Wagon R launched at Rs 7.24 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel Wagon R launched at Rs 7.24 lakh Image Source : Maruti
New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki just launched the Wagon R Bioflex in India at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This is their new flex-fuel version of the much-loved hatchback, built on the top-spec ZXi+ manual trim. Basically, it’s a step forward in the push for alternative fuels, because this Bioflex model can run on fuel with up to 85 per cent ethanol.

Price: Wagon R Bioflex: Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Bioflex is Rs 86,000 costlier than the regular Wagon R ZXi+ 1.2-litre manual. Right now, Maruti’s only offering the Bioflex to commercial buyers. Compared to the Tour H3 variant made for commercial use, this one is more expensive, but you will be getting a bigger, more powerful engine in the newest variant.

Under the hood, you have Maruti’s tried-and-tested 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12N petrol engine. You still get 91hp and 114Nm of torque, running through a 5-speed manual gearbox, but now it can handle ethanol blends by up to E85.

Power and torque: No change from the standard E20 Wagon R, which is honestly nice to see.

To make it E85-ready, Maruti’s swapped out and upgraded a bunch of engine bits:

  • New fuel injectors
  • Upgraded fuel pump
  • Modified fuel lines
  • Recalibrated ECU
  • Ethanol sensor

So, the engine is good to go with high-ethanol fuel without trouble.

Mileage:Maruti has not officially announced fuel efficiency numbers for the Bioflex yet. Ethanol-heavy fuels like E85 typically return less mileage than regular petrol, and industry tests back that up — but real-world numbers? We’ll have to wait and see. For context, the regular 1.2-litre Wagon R does 23.56 kmpl (manual) and 24.43 kmpl (AMT).

Design: The Bioflex does not look much different from the standard Wagon R. The only giveaways are the “Flex Fuel” decals on the sides and a “Bioflex” badge at the back. Step inside and you’ll find the usual black-and-beige dual-tone cabin, fabric seats, and a three-spoke steering wheel with controls.

Feature: Pretty solid

You will get the following the new Wagon R:

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment
  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Manual AC with rear vents
  • Four power windows
  • Four-speaker audio
  • Front fog lamps
  • ORVM indicator lights
  • Rear wiper and washer

Safety covers all the bases too:

  • 6 airbags
  • ESP (Electronic Stability Program)
  • Rear parking sensors
  • ABS with EBD

Maruti is not just launching a new version of the Wagon R, rather, they are pitching it as part of India’s move toward more ethanol-blended fuels and less reliance on regular petrol. By putting out an E85-compatible model, Maruti is backing the government’s vision for cleaner, more sustainable transport options.

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